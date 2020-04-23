Is There A Value in Sonim Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:SONM) And Owens & Minor Inc. (NYSE:OMI)

The shares of Sonim Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:SONM) has been pegged with a rating of Perform by Oppenheimer in its latest research note that was published on October 31, 2019. Oppenheimer wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Sonim Technologies Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. B. Riley FBR advised investors in its research note published on July 18, 2019, to Buy the SONM stock while also putting a $17 price target. The stock had earned Buy rating from National Securities Markets when it published its report on July 09, 2019. Oppenheimer was of a view that SONM is Outperform in its latest report on June 04, 2019. Lake Street thinks that SONM is worth Buy rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on June 04, 2019 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 19.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 2 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 2 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Overweight while its average price target is $3.67. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 89.56% from its 52-Week high price while it is -94.81% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 41.96.

The shares of the company added by 19.97% during the trading session on Wednesday, reaching a low of $0.8295 while ending the day at $0.95. During the trading session, a total of 7.97 million shares were traded which represents a -5321.45% decline from the average session volume which is 147030.0 shares. SONM had ended its last session trading at $0.79. Sonim Technologies Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.40, while its quick ratio hovers at 1.00 SONM 52-week low price stands at $0.50 while its 52-week high price is $18.26.

The Sonim Technologies Inc. generated 11.3 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded -$0.30 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 4.88%. Sonim Technologies Inc. has the potential to record -0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Robert W. Baird published a research note on January 21, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Owens & Minor Inc. (NYSE:OMI) is now rated as Outperform. Their price target on the stock stands at $9. BofA/Merrill also rated OMI as Reiterated on September 06, 2019, with its price target of $7.50 suggesting that OMI could down by -29.01% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $7.01/share, analysts expect it to down by -4.85% to reach $5.17/share. It started the day trading at $7.13 and traded between $6.65 and $6.67 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that OMI’s 50-day SMA is 6.37 while its 200-day SMA stands at 5.79. The stock has a high of $9.69 for the year while the low is $2.43. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 03/31/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 12.72 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -19.24%, as 10.27M SONM shares were shorted. At the moment, only 17.70% of Owens & Minor Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 2.83M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 3.63 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 1.06%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -0.89% over the past 90 days while it lost -7.75% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The BlackRock Fund Advisors bought more OMI shares, increasing its portfolio by 4.46% during the last quarter. This move now sees The BlackRock Fund Advisors purchasing 402,384 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 9,423,010 shares of OMI, with a total valuation of $86,220,542. The Vanguard Group, Inc. meanwhile bought more OMI shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $47,899,106 worth of shares.

Similarly, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP decreased its Owens & Minor Inc. shares by 0.04% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 5,047,004 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -2,026 shares of Owens & Minor Inc. which are valued at $46,180,087. In the same vein, JPMorgan Investment Management, I… decreased its Owens & Minor Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 195,781 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 4,138,718 shares and is now valued at $37,869,270. Following these latest developments, around 1.60% of Owens & Minor Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.