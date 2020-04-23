Is There A Value in ReWalk Robotics Ltd. (NASDAQ:RWLK) And Globus Maritime Limited (NASDAQ:GLBS)

The shares of ReWalk Robotics Ltd. (NASDAQ:RWLK) has been pegged with a rating of Underweight by Barclays in its latest research note that was published on April 03, 2017. The Healthcare company has also assigned a $1.50 price target. Barclays wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of ReWalk Robotics Ltd., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Overweight rating from Piper Jaffray Markets when it published its report on July 15, 2016. That day the Piper Jaffray set price target on the stock to $10. The stock was given Buy rating by Canaccord Genuity in its report released on May 22, 2015, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 17. Barclays was of a view that RWLK is Equal Weight in its latest report on May 08, 2015. Barclays thinks that RWLK is worth Equal Weight rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on October 07, 2014 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 28.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 1 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 0 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Hold while its average price target is $3.50. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 200.00% from its 52-Week high price while it is -87.80% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 76.63.

The shares of the company added by 35.18% during the trading session on Wednesday, reaching a low of $0.90 while ending the day at $1.23. During the trading session, a total of 3.99 million shares were traded which represents a -616.77% decline from the average session volume which is 557230.0 shares. RWLK had ended its last session trading at $0.91. ReWalk Robotics Ltd. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.64, while its quick ratio hovers at 1.80 RWLK 52-week low price stands at $0.41 while its 52-week high price is $10.08.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded -$0.49 earnings per share which is below the predicted by most analysts. The ReWalk Robotics Ltd. generated 16.25 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded -$0.46 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -155.1%. ReWalk Robotics Ltd. has the potential to record -1.04 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Wunderlich published a research note on April 14, 2014 where it informed investors and clients that Globus Maritime Limited (NASDAQ:GLBS) is now rated as Buy. Their price target on the stock stands at $5. Wunderlich also rated GLBS as Reiterated on September 12, 2012, with its price target of $3.50 suggesting that GLBS could surge by 96.4% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $0.75/share, analysts expect it to down by -4.19% to reach $20.00/share. It started the day trading at $0.7697 and traded between $0.68 and $0.72 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that GLBS’s 50-day SMA is 0.5383 while its 200-day SMA stands at 1.4781. The stock has a high of $3.62 for the year while the low is $0.30. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 03/31/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 329161.97 shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 8.23%, as 356,252 RWLK shares were shorted. At the moment, only 10.33% of Globus Maritime Limited shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 1.22M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 0.29 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 21.71%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -24.70% over the past 90 days while it lost -70.56% over the last six months.

Virtu Financial BD LLC meanwhile sold more GLBS shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $17,211 worth of shares.

Following these latest developments, around 46.24% of Globus Maritime Limited stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.