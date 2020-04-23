Is There A Value in MGIC Investment Corporation (NYSE:MTG) And Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNA)

The shares of MGIC Investment Corporation (NYSE:MTG) has been pegged with a rating of Buy by BofA/Merrill in its latest research note that was published on April 01, 2020. BofA/Merrill wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of MGIC Investment Corporation, with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Compass Point advised investors in its research note published on October 22, 2018, to Buy the MTG stock while also putting a $16.50 price target. The stock had earned Underperform rating from BofA/Merrill Markets when it published its report on June 13, 2018. RBC Capital Mkts was of a view that MTG is Sector Perform in its latest report on April 10, 2018. BofA/Merrill thinks that MTG is worth Neutral rating.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 2 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 10 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Buy while its average price target is $12.73. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 36.87% from its 52-Week high price while it is -61.02% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 41.74.

The shares of the company added by 7.22% during the trading session on Wednesday, reaching a low of $5.77 while ending the day at $5.94. During the trading session, a total of 9.57 million shares were traded which represents a -63.07% decline from the average session volume which is 5.87 million shares. MTG had ended its last session trading at $5.54. MTG 52-week low price stands at $4.34 while its 52-week high price is $15.24.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.49 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.48 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 14.29%. MGIC Investment Corporation has the potential to record 1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Credit Suisse published a research note on July 10, 2019 where it informed investors and clients that Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNA) is now rated as Outperform. Robert W. Baird also rated ALNA as Initiated on January 18, 2019, with its price target of $20 suggesting that ALNA could surge by 81.24% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $1.74/share, analysts expect it to surge by 6.32% to reach $9.86/share. It started the day trading at $2.04 and traded between $1.80 and $1.85 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that ALNA’s 50-day SMA is 1.4442 while its 200-day SMA stands at 3.0119. The stock has a high of $6.62 for the year while the low is $0.52. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 03/31/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 452219.67 shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -12.96%, as 393,612 MTG shares were shorted. At the moment, only 1.77% of Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 312.04K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 1.26 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 56.78%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -29.66% over the past 90 days while it lost -65.36% over the last six months.

This move now sees The Fidelity Management & Research Co… selling 0 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 1,475,883 shares of ALNA, with a total valuation of $1,419,799. Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC meanwhile bought more ALNA shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $1,206,201 worth of shares.

Similarly, Sphera Funds Management Ltd. increased its Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares by 36.20% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 917,800 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 243,919 shares of Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc. which are valued at $882,924. In the same vein, Millennium Management LLC increased its Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 68,421 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 553,046 shares and is now valued at $532,030. Following these latest developments, around 10.16% of Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.