Is There A Value in GasLog Partners LP (NYSE:GLOP) And Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT)

The shares of GasLog Partners LP (NYSE:GLOP) has been pegged with a rating of In-line by Evercore ISI in its latest research note that was published on February 07, 2020. The Services company has also assigned a $6 price target. Evercore ISI wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of GasLog Partners LP, with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Citigroup advised investors in its research note published on February 07, 2020, to Neutral the GLOP stock while also putting a $6.50 price target. The stock had earned Neutral rating from B. Riley FBR Markets when it published its report on February 07, 2020. That day the B. Riley FBR set price target on the stock to $7. Evercore ISI was of a view that GLOP is Underperform in its latest report on January 23, 2020. B. Riley FBR thinks that GLOP is worth Buy rating.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 1 have recommended investors to sell it, 7 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 1 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Hold while its average price target is $5.64. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 163.86% from its 52-Week high price while it is -81.87% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 65.59.

The shares of the company added by 14.37% during the trading session on Wednesday, reaching a low of $3.65 while ending the day at $3.98. During the trading session, a total of 980940.0 shares were traded which represents a 10.01% incline from the average session volume which is 1.09 million shares. GLOP had ended its last session trading at $3.48. GasLog Partners LP debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 2.22, while its quick ratio hovers at 0.60 GLOP 52-week low price stands at $1.51 while its 52-week high price is $21.95.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.46 earnings per share which is below the predicted by most analysts. The GasLog Partners LP generated 96.88 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.43 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 6.52%. GasLog Partners LP has the potential to record 1.31 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at B. Riley FBR published a research note on March 24, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT) is now rated as Buy. Their price target on the stock stands at $9. BMO Capital Markets also rated CLDT as Initiated on October 17, 2019, with its price target of $17 suggesting that CLDT could surge by 35.71% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $6.68/share, analysts expect it to down by -5.69% to reach $9.80/share. It started the day trading at $6.99 and traded between $6.105 and $6.30 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that CLDT’s 50-day SMA is 9.85 while its 200-day SMA stands at 15.81. The stock has a high of $20.66 for the year while the low is $3.44. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 03/31/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 1079299.13 shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -19.10%, as 873,153 GLOP shares were shorted. At the moment, only 1.90% of Chatham Lodging Trust shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 16.11, while the P/B ratio is 0.39. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 483.22K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 1.81 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -8.16%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -64.75% over the past 90 days while it lost -64.04% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The BlackRock Fund Advisors bought more CLDT shares, increasing its portfolio by 3.91% during the last quarter. This move now sees The BlackRock Fund Advisors purchasing 281,473 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 7,483,706 shares of CLDT, with a total valuation of $44,453,214. The Vanguard Group, Inc. meanwhile bought more CLDT shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $31,446,295 worth of shares.

Similarly, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management,… increased its Chatham Lodging Trust shares by 7.73% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 3,375,630 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 242,311 shares of Chatham Lodging Trust which are valued at $20,051,242. In the same vein, SSgA Funds Management, Inc. increased its Chatham Lodging Trust shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 221,069 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 2,517,035 shares and is now valued at $14,951,188. Following these latest developments, around 0.40% of Chatham Lodging Trust stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.