Is It Right Time to Be Cautious on TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI), Encore Capital Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ECPG)?

The shares of TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI) has been pegged with a rating of Hold by Societe Generale in its latest research note that was published on April 21, 2020. Societe Generale wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of TechnipFMC plc, with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Neutral rating from Piper Sandler Markets when it published its report on March 27, 2020. That day the Piper Sandler set price target on the stock to $8. The stock was given Buy rating by Berenberg in its report released on March 26, 2020, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 12.50. Barclays was of a view that FTI is Overweight in its latest report on March 19, 2020. Tudor Pickering thinks that FTI is worth Hold rating.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 9 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 20 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Overweight while its average price target is $13.06. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 83.96% from its 52-Week high price while it is -71.09% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 46.79.

The shares of the company added by 9.69% during the trading session on Wednesday, reaching a low of $7.68 while ending the day at $8.26. During the trading session, a total of 3.98 million shares were traded which represents a 37.63% incline from the average session volume which is 6.38 million shares. FTI had ended its last session trading at $7.53. TechnipFMC plc debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.58, while its quick ratio hovers at 1.00 FTI 52-week low price stands at $4.49 while its 52-week high price is $28.57.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.03 earnings per share which is below the predicted by most analysts. The TechnipFMC plc generated 5.19 billion in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.12 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -100.0%. TechnipFMC plc has the potential to record 0.99 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Oppenheimer published a research note on January 15, 2019 where it informed investors and clients that Encore Capital Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ECPG) is now rated as Outperform. Their price target on the stock stands at $37. Buckingham Research also rated ECPG as Initiated on January 03, 2019, with its price target of $38 suggesting that ECPG could surge by 49.11% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $24.98/share, analysts expect it to down by -10.01% to reach $44.17/share. It started the day trading at $25.50 and traded between $22.17 and $22.48 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that ECPG’s 50-day SMA is 29.62 while its 200-day SMA stands at 33.80. The stock has a high of $40.16 for the year while the low is $15.27. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 03/31/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 6.06 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -13.52%, as 5.24M FTI shares were shorted. At the moment, only 17.74% of Encore Capital Group Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 4.21, while the P/B ratio is 0.68. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 559.69K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 9.36 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -11.53%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -38.68% over the past 90 days while it lost -35.14% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The BlackRock Fund Advisors bought more ECPG shares, increasing its portfolio by 2.11% during the last quarter. This move now sees The BlackRock Fund Advisors purchasing 86,636 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 4,187,120 shares of ECPG, with a total valuation of $97,894,866. Broad Run Investment Management L… meanwhile sold more ECPG shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $89,566,652 worth of shares.

Similarly, William Blair Investment Manageme… decreased its Encore Capital Group Inc. shares by 1.98% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 3,381,756 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -68,450 shares of Encore Capital Group Inc. which are valued at $79,065,455. In the same vein, The Vanguard Group, Inc. decreased its Encore Capital Group Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 159,632 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 3,123,456 shares and is now valued at $73,026,401. Following these latest developments, around 1.70% of Encore Capital Group Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.