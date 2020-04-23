Is It Right Time to Be Cautious on NGL Energy Partners LP (NYSE:NGL), Royal Gold Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD)?

The shares of NGL Energy Partners LP (NYSE:NGL) has been pegged with a rating of Underperform by Credit Suisse in its latest research note that was published on April 02, 2020. The Basic Materials company has also assigned a $2 price target. Credit Suisse wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of NGL Energy Partners LP, with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. RBC Capital Mkts advised investors in its research note published on March 16, 2020, to Sector Perform the NGL stock while also putting a $5 price target. The stock had earned Mkt Perform rating from Raymond James Markets when it published its report on March 12, 2020. The stock was given Neutral rating by UBS in its report released on October 08, 2019, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 13.50. Piper Jaffray was of a view that NGL is Neutral in its latest report on July 17, 2019. Credit Suisse thinks that NGL is worth Neutral rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on February 20, 2019 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 15.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 1 have recommended investors to sell it, 6 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 0 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Hold while its average price target is $3.17. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 182.61% from its 52-Week high price while it is -79.31% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 44.92.

The shares of the company added by 8.33% during the trading session on Wednesday, reaching a low of $3.04 while ending the day at $3.25. During the trading session, a total of 1.67 million shares were traded which represents a 26.18% incline from the average session volume which is 2.26 million shares. NGL had ended its last session trading at $3.00. NGL Energy Partners LP debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 1.83, while its quick ratio hovers at 0.90 NGL 52-week low price stands at $1.15 while its 52-week high price is $15.71.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.22 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The NGL Energy Partners LP generated 12.01 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.93 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 9.09%. NGL Energy Partners LP has the potential to record -0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Raymond James published a research note on April 20, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Royal Gold Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD) is now rated as Outperform. Even though the stock has been trading at $109.21/share, analysts expect it to surge by 6.82% to reach $115.38/share. It started the day trading at $117.44 and traded between $111.81 and $116.66 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that RGLD’s 50-day SMA is 97.52 while its 200-day SMA stands at 113.93. The stock has a high of $138.78 for the year while the low is $59.78. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 03/31/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 1.96 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -5.98%, as 1.84M NGL shares were shorted. At the moment, only 2.82% of Royal Gold Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 45.82, while the P/B ratio is 3.45. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 815.27K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 2.26 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 11.31%. Looking further, the stock has raised 3.35% over the past 90 days while it lost -1.70% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The Capital Research & Management Co…. bought more RGLD shares, increasing its portfolio by 0.13% during the last quarter. This move now sees The Capital Research & Management Co…. purchasing 10,284 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 8,038,238 shares of RGLD, with a total valuation of $705,033,855. The Vanguard Group, Inc. meanwhile sold more RGLD shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $625,222,667 worth of shares.

Similarly, BlackRock Fund Advisors increased its Royal Gold Inc. shares by 0.71% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 5,555,333 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 38,900 shares of Royal Gold Inc. which are valued at $487,258,257. In the same vein, Van Eck Associates Corp. increased its Royal Gold Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 31,054 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 4,316,528 shares and is now valued at $378,602,671. Following these latest developments, around 0.20% of Royal Gold Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.