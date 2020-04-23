Is It Right Time to Be Cautious on Murphy Oil Corporation (NYSE:MUR), FormFactor Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM)?

The shares of Murphy Oil Corporation (NYSE:MUR) has been pegged with a rating of Underperform by Mizuho in its latest research note that was published on April 03, 2020. The Basic Materials company has also assigned a $5 price target. Mizuho wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Murphy Oil Corporation, with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Wells Fargo advised investors in its research note published on March 20, 2020, to Overweight the MUR stock while also putting a $11 price target. The stock had earned Sector Perform rating from Scotia Howard Weil Markets when it published its report on November 13, 2019. The stock was given Outperform rating by BMO Capital Markets in its report released on September 30, 2019, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 27. KeyBanc Capital Markets was of a view that MUR is Overweight in its latest report on September 09, 2019. Goldman thinks that MUR is worth Buy rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on July 23, 2019 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 30.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 1 have recommended investors to sell it, 9 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 6 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Overweight while its average price target is $9.25. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 86.44% from its 52-Week high price while it is -71.75% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 46.96.

The shares of the company added by 7.15% during the trading session on Wednesday, reaching a low of $8.04 while ending the day at $8.39. During the trading session, a total of 5.73 million shares were traded which represents a -10.32% decline from the average session volume which is 5.19 million shares. MUR had ended its last session trading at $7.83. Murphy Oil Corporation debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.51, while its quick ratio hovers at 1.00 MUR 52-week low price stands at $4.50 while its 52-week high price is $29.70.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.16 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The Murphy Oil Corporation generated 306.76 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.36 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 6.25%. Murphy Oil Corporation has the potential to record -2.38 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Cowen published a research note on April 17, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that FormFactor Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM) is now rated as Market Perform. Their price target on the stock stands at $23. DA Davidson also rated FORM as Downgrade on April 02, 2020, with its price target of $21 suggesting that FORM could surge by 12.43% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $21.17/share, analysts expect it to surge by 6.19% to reach $25.67/share. It started the day trading at $22.65 and traded between $21.60 and $22.48 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that FORM’s 50-day SMA is 21.65 while its 200-day SMA stands at 21.28. The stock has a high of $28.58 for the year while the low is $14.20. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 03/31/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 1.93 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -13.49%, as 1.67M MUR shares were shorted. At the moment, only 2.22% of FormFactor Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 44.34, while the P/B ratio is 2.66. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 662.20K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 2.52 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 0.22%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -17.38% over the past 90 days while it gained 8.13% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The BlackRock Fund Advisors bought more FORM shares, increasing its portfolio by 2.33% during the last quarter. This move now sees The BlackRock Fund Advisors purchasing 245,455 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 10,801,551 shares of FORM, with a total valuation of $217,003,160. The Vanguard Group, Inc. meanwhile bought more FORM shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $158,140,786 worth of shares.

Similarly, Wellington Management Co. LLP decreased its FormFactor Inc. shares by 9.86% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 6,683,176 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -730,985 shares of FormFactor Inc. which are valued at $134,265,006. In the same vein, EARNEST Partners LLC decreased its FormFactor Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 73,655 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 4,892,819 shares and is now valued at $98,296,734. Following these latest developments, around 0.60% of FormFactor Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.