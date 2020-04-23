Is It Right Time to Be Cautious on Matador Resources Company (NYSE:MTDR), Unit Corporation (NYSE:UNT)?

The shares of Matador Resources Company (NYSE:MTDR) has been pegged with a rating of Equal-Weight by Stephens in its latest research note that was published on March 20, 2020. Stephens wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Matador Resources Company, with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Market Perform rating from BMO Capital Markets Markets when it published its report on March 16, 2020. That day the BMO Capital Markets set price target on the stock to $2.50. The stock was given Hold rating by SunTrust in its report released on March 09, 2020, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 8. Stifel was of a view that MTDR is Hold in its latest report on March 09, 2020. Siebert Williams Shank thinks that MTDR is worth Hold rating.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 12 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 6 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Overweight while its average price target is $6.03. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 234.23% from its 52-Week high price while it is -83.33% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 45.14.

The shares of the company added by 10.42% during the trading session on Wednesday, reaching a low of $3.45 while ending the day at $3.71. During the trading session, a total of 5.17 million shares were traded which represents a 30.11% incline from the average session volume which is 7.4 million shares. MTDR had ended its last session trading at $3.36. Matador Resources Company debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.86, while its quick ratio hovers at 0.70 MTDR 52-week low price stands at $1.11 while its 52-week high price is $22.25.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.39 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The Matador Resources Company generated 65.13 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.32 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 51.28%. Matador Resources Company has the potential to record 0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Stephens published a research note on March 20, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Unit Corporation (NYSE:UNT) is now rated as Underweight. Even though the stock has been trading at $0.19/share, analysts expect it to down by -7.81% to reach $2.63/share. It started the day trading at $0.18 and traded between $0.1401 and $0.17 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that UNT’s 50-day SMA is 0.2935 while its 200-day SMA stands at 2.0078. The stock has a high of $15.96 for the year while the low is $0.15. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 03/31/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 11.2 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -20.38%, as 8.92M MTDR shares were shorted. At the moment, only 16.70% of Unit Corporation shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 2.64M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 3.37 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -31.61%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -67.78% over the past 90 days while it lost -93.32% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The Fidelity Management & Research Co… bought more UNT shares, increasing its portfolio by 0.07% during the last quarter. This move now sees The Fidelity Management & Research Co… purchasing 5,133 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 6,926,460 shares of UNT, with a total valuation of $1,800,880. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP meanwhile sold more UNT shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $1,144,888 worth of shares.

Similarly, BlackRock Fund Advisors decreased its Unit Corporation shares by 54.59% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 3,519,702 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -4,231,346 shares of Unit Corporation which are valued at $915,123. In the same vein, The Vanguard Group, Inc. decreased its Unit Corporation shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 1,165,308 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 2,897,919 shares and is now valued at $753,459. Following these latest developments, around 1.80% of Unit Corporation stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.