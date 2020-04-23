Is It Right Time to Be Bullish on Kinross Gold Corporation (NYSE:KGC), Cue Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:CUE)?

The shares of Kinross Gold Corporation (NYSE:KGC) has been pegged with a rating of Sector Outperform by Scotiabank in its latest research note that was published on April 16, 2020. Scotiabank wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Kinross Gold Corporation, with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Sector Perform rating from RBC Capital Mkts Markets when it published its report on December 05, 2019. JP Morgan was of a view that KGC is Underweight in its latest report on May 30, 2019. Credit Suisse thinks that KGC is worth Underperform rating.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 7 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 8 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Overweight while its average price target is $7.09. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 146.32% from its 52-Week high price while it is 0.90% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 68.13.

The shares of the company added by 8.06% during the trading session on Wednesday, reaching a low of $6.46 while ending the day at $6.70. During the trading session, a total of 22.7 million shares were traded which represents a 1.17% incline from the average session volume which is 22.97 million shares. KGC had ended its last session trading at $6.20. Kinross Gold Corporation currently has a market cap of $8.35 billion, while its P/E ratio stands at 11.78, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 1.28, with a beta of 0.69. Kinross Gold Corporation debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.36, while its quick ratio hovers at 1.30 KGC 52-week low price stands at $2.72 while its 52-week high price is $6.64.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.13 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The Kinross Gold Corporation generated 590.3 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.08 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 46.15%. Kinross Gold Corporation has the potential to record 0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Stifel published a research note on April 09, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Cue Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:CUE) is now rated as Buy. Their price target on the stock stands at $21. BTIG Research also rated CUE as Initiated on January 28, 2020, with its price target of $26 suggesting that CUE could surge by 11.09% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $21.50/share, analysts expect it to surge by 6.70% to reach $25.80/share. It started the day trading at $23.01 and traded between $21.42 and $22.94 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that CUE’s 50-day SMA is 16.83 while its 200-day SMA stands at 12.04. The stock has a high of $22.82 for the year while the low is $6.54. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 03/31/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 1.18 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 29.20%, as 1.53M KGC shares were shorted. At the moment, only 6.81% of Cue Biopharma Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 246.24K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 6.20 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 17.40%. Looking further, the stock has raised 49.45% over the past 90 days while it gained 214.25% over the last six months.

Nantahala Capital Management LLC meanwhile bought more CUE shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $19,936,113 worth of shares.

Similarly, BlackRock Fund Advisors increased its Cue Biopharma Inc. shares by 15.78% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 1,276,487 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 173,978 shares of Cue Biopharma Inc. which are valued at $18,113,351. Following these latest developments, around 0.10% of Cue Biopharma Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.