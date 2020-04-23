Is It Right Time to Be Bullish on Ideanomics Inc. (NASDAQ:IDEX), Stein Mart Inc. (NASDAQ:SMRT)?

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 0 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 1 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Buy while its average price target is $5.00. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 158.30% from its 52-Week high price while it is -74.90% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 49.66.

The shares of the company added by 11.53% during the trading session on Wednesday, reaching a low of $0.6656 while ending the day at $0.71. During the trading session, a total of 2.99 million shares were traded which represents a -149.11% decline from the average session volume which is 1.2 million shares. IDEX had ended its last session trading at $0.64. IDEX 52-week low price stands at $0.28 while its 52-week high price is $2.84.

The Ideanomics Inc. generated 2.63 million in revenue during the last quarter.

Investment analysts at Sidoti published a research note on September 29, 2016 where it informed investors and clients that Stein Mart Inc. (NASDAQ:SMRT) is now rated as Neutral. It started the day trading at $0.2583 and traded between $0.237 and $0.24 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that SMRT’s 50-day SMA is 0.5915 while its 200-day SMA stands at 0.7228. The stock has a high of $1.48 for the year while the low is $0.23. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 03/31/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 309005.05 shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 32.57%, as 409,648 IDEX shares were shorted. At the moment, only 1.63% of Stein Mart Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 561.39K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 0.73 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -29.90%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -64.61% over the past 90 days while it lost -70.04% over the last six months.

This move now sees The The Vanguard Group, Inc. selling 0 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 974,813 shares of SMRT, with a total valuation of $450,364.

Similarly, Sunbelt Securities, Inc. decreased its Stein Mart Inc. shares by 0.00% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 345,098 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 0 shares of Stein Mart Inc. which are valued at $159,435. Following these latest developments, around 36.50% of Stein Mart Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.