Is It Right Time to Be Bullish on Anworth Mortgage Asset Corporation (NYSE:ANH), Cadence Design Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)?

The shares of Anworth Mortgage Asset Corporation (NYSE:ANH) has been pegged with a rating of Neutral by Compass Point in its latest research note that was published on March 24, 2014. Compass Point wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Anworth Mortgage Asset Corporation, with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Deutsche Bank advised investors in its research note published on July 17, 2013, to Hold the ANH stock while also putting a $5.75 price target. The stock had earned Buy rating from Deutsche Bank Markets when it published its report on April 30, 2013. That day the Deutsche Bank set price target on the stock to $6.75. The stock was given Buy rating by Deutsche Bank in its report released on February 08, 2013, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 6.50. Maxim Group was of a view that ANH is Hold in its latest report on October 29, 2012. Wunderlich thinks that ANH is worth Hold rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on October 15, 2012 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 6.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 1 have recommended investors to sell it, 1 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 0 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Underweight while its average price target is $2.50. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 74.68% from its 52-Week high price while it is -68.02% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 44.09.

The shares of the company added by 8.66% during the trading session on Wednesday, reaching a low of $1.31 while ending the day at $1.38. During the trading session, a total of 1.92 million shares were traded which represents a -33.12% decline from the average session volume which is 1.44 million shares. ANH had ended its last session trading at $1.27. ANH 52-week low price stands at $0.79 while its 52-week high price is $4.32.

In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.12 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by 0.0%.

Investment analysts at BofA/Merrill published a research note on April 22, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Cadence Design Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) is now rated as Buy. Robert W. Baird also rated CDNS as Initiated on February 19, 2020, with its price target of $93 suggesting that CDNS could surge by 0.72% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $74.59/share, analysts expect it to surge by 6.98% to reach $80.38/share. It started the day trading at $80.55 and traded between $77.51 and $79.80 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that CDNS’s 50-day SMA is 68.30 while its 200-day SMA stands at 69.06. The stock has a high of $80.46 for the year while the low is $51.39. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 03/31/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 5.69 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -14.64%, as 4.86M ANH shares were shorted. At the moment, only 1.80% of Cadence Design Systems Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 22.59, while the P/B ratio is 10.38. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 2.42M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 2.01 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 5.42%. Looking further, the stock has raised 6.68% over the past 90 days while it gained 19.55% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The The Vanguard Group, Inc. bought more CDNS shares, increasing its portfolio by 0.52% during the last quarter. This move now sees The The Vanguard Group, Inc. purchasing 169,682 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 33,013,821 shares of CDNS, with a total valuation of $2,180,232,739. Massachusetts Financial Services … meanwhile bought more CDNS shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $1,608,316,367 worth of shares.

Similarly, MFS International (UK) Ltd. increased its Cadence Design Systems Inc. shares by 0.66% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 15,808,379 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 103,825 shares of Cadence Design Systems Inc. which are valued at $1,043,985,349. In the same vein, BlackRock Fund Advisors increased its Cadence Design Systems Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 285,788 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 15,795,608 shares and is now valued at $1,043,141,952. Following these latest developments, around 0.90% of Cadence Design Systems Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.