Is It Right Time to Be Bearish on Tellurian Inc. (NASDAQ:TELL), US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD)?

The shares of Tellurian Inc. (NASDAQ:TELL) has been pegged with a rating of In-line by Evercore ISI in its latest research note that was published on April 21, 2020. The Basic Materials company has also assigned a $2 price target. Evercore ISI wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Tellurian Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Neutral rating from Credit Suisse Markets when it published its report on March 12, 2020. That day the Credit Suisse set price target on the stock to $2. The stock was given Neutral rating by Robert W. Baird in its report released on March 09, 2020, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 2. Seaport Global Securities was of a view that TELL is Neutral in its latest report on March 03, 2020. Morgan Stanley thinks that TELL is worth Underweight rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on September 20, 2019 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 6.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 1 have recommended investors to sell it, 10 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 1 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Hold while its average price target is $5.18. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 126.59% from its 52-Week high price while it is -85.55% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 39.61.

The shares of the company added by 7.86% during the trading session on Wednesday, reaching a low of $1.40 while ending the day at $1.51. During the trading session, a total of 2.16 million shares were traded which represents a 43.83% incline from the average session volume which is 3.84 million shares. TELL had ended its last session trading at $1.40. Tellurian Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.88, while its quick ratio hovers at 0.60 TELL 52-week low price stands at $0.67 while its 52-week high price is $10.45.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded -$0.17 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The Tellurian Inc. generated 64.61 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded -$0.18 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 5.88%. Tellurian Inc. has the potential to record -0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at BofA/Merrill published a research note on October 03, 2019 where it informed investors and clients that US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD) is now rated as Buy. Their price target on the stock stands at $50. Pivotal Research Group also rated USFD as Reiterated on May 09, 2019, with its price target of $38 suggesting that USFD could surge by 57.45% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $17.39/share, analysts expect it to surge by 6.67% to reach $43.60/share. It started the day trading at $18.705 and traded between $17.8372 and $18.55 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that USFD’s 50-day SMA is 24.56 while its 200-day SMA stands at 35.94. The stock has a high of $43.10 for the year while the low is $8.32. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 03/31/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 4.88 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -9.87%, as 4.40M TELL shares were shorted. At the moment, only 2.02% of US Foods Holding Corp. shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 10.61, while the P/B ratio is 1.09. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 3.80M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 1.16 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 7.66%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -55.42% over the past 90 days while it lost -53.30% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The The Vanguard Group, Inc. sold more USFD shares, decreasing its portfolio by -0.15% during the last quarter. This move now sees The The Vanguard Group, Inc. selling -30,670 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 19,937,423 shares of USFD, with a total valuation of $353,091,761. Longview Partners LLP meanwhile sold more USFD shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $298,097,695 worth of shares.

Similarly, Fidelity Management & Research Co… increased its US Foods Holding Corp. shares by 14.73% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 14,680,088 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 1,884,794 shares of US Foods Holding Corp. which are valued at $259,984,358. In the same vein, BlackRock Fund Advisors increased its US Foods Holding Corp. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 100,192 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 8,611,674 shares and is now valued at $152,512,747. Following these latest developments, around 0.60% of US Foods Holding Corp. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.