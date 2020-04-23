Is It Right Time to Be Bearish on Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP), Costamare Inc. (NYSE:CMRE)?

The shares of Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) has been pegged with a rating of Outperform by Oppenheimer in its latest research note that was published on April 22, 2020. The Technology company has also assigned a $18 price target. Oppenheimer wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Snap Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Buy rating from Goldman Markets when it published its report on April 03, 2020. That day the Goldman set price target on the stock to $16. The stock was given Overweight rating by Wells Fargo in its report released on March 20, 2020, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 14. Deutsche Bank was of a view that SNAP is Buy in its latest report on March 12, 2020. Argus thinks that SNAP is worth Buy rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on March 12, 2020 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 16.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 1 have recommended investors to sell it, 14 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 24 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Overweight while its average price target is $16.94. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 115.59% from its 52-Week high price while it is -13.90% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 70.76.

The shares of the company added by 36.74% during the trading session on Wednesday, reaching a low of $14.85 while ending the day at $17.01. During the trading session, a total of 167.84 million shares were traded which represents a -455.2% decline from the average session volume which is 30.23 million shares. SNAP had ended its last session trading at $12.44. Snap Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.39, while its quick ratio hovers at 5.30 SNAP 52-week low price stands at $7.89 while its 52-week high price is $19.75.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded -$0.21 earnings per share which is below the predicted by most analysts. The Snap Inc. generated 520.32 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded -$0.17 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 9.52%. Snap Inc. has the potential to record -0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Citigroup published a research note on November 01, 2019 where it informed investors and clients that Costamare Inc. (NYSE:CMRE) is now rated as Sell. Their price target on the stock stands at $7.50. Even though the stock has been trading at $4.79/share, analysts expect it to down by -4.18% to reach $6.25/share. It started the day trading at $4.93 and traded between $4.52 and $4.59 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that CMRE’s 50-day SMA is 5.38 while its 200-day SMA stands at 6.83. The stock has a high of $10.85 for the year while the low is $3.16. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 03/31/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 1.73 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -33.92%, as 1.14M SNAP shares were shorted. At the moment, only 1.87% of Costamare Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 8.02, while the P/B ratio is 0.39. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 1.02M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 1.12 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -7.83%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -46.75% over the past 90 days while it lost -32.99% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought more CMRE shares, increasing its portfolio by 10.31% during the last quarter. This move now sees The Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchasing 459,477 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 4,916,454 shares of CMRE, with a total valuation of $22,222,372. Renaissance Technologies LLC meanwhile bought more CMRE shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $15,400,011 worth of shares.

Similarly, BlackRock Fund Advisors increased its Costamare Inc. shares by 4.39% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 2,299,418 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 96,729 shares of Costamare Inc. which are valued at $10,393,369. In the same vein, Cape Ann Asset Management Ltd. increased its Costamare Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 2,146,948 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 2,146,948 shares and is now valued at $9,704,205. Following these latest developments, around 77.90% of Costamare Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.