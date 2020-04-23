Is It Right Time to Be Bearish on Safe-T Group Ltd (NASDAQ:SFET), Vivint Solar Inc. (NYSE:VSLR)?

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 0 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 0 advised investors to purchase the stock. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 26.64% from its 52-Week high price while it is -98.14% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 42.71.

The shares of the company added by 7.27% during the trading session on Wednesday, reaching a low of $1.12 while ending the day at $1.18. During the trading session, a total of 1.37 million shares were traded which represents a -27.09% decline from the average session volume which is 1.08 million shares. SFET had ended its last session trading at $1.10. SFET 52-week low price stands at $0.93 while its 52-week high price is $63.32.

The Safe-T Group Ltd generated 4.37 million in revenue during the last quarter.

Investment analysts at KeyBanc Capital Markets published a research note on August 20, 2019 where it informed investors and clients that Vivint Solar Inc. (NYSE:VSLR) is now rated as Overweight. Their price target on the stock stands at $12. Citigroup also rated VSLR as Upgrade on May 07, 2019, with its price target of $8.50 suggesting that VSLR could surge by 50.46% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $5.51/share, analysts expect it to surge by 6.35% to reach $11.83/share. It started the day trading at $6.03 and traded between $5.38 and $5.86 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that VSLR’s 50-day SMA is 7.49 while its 200-day SMA stands at 7.61. The stock has a high of $12.99 for the year while the low is $3.17. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 03/31/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 12.98 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 12.71%, as 14.63M SFET shares were shorted. At the moment, only 12.34% of Vivint Solar Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 2.34M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 6.26 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 10.15%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -34.01% over the past 90 days while it lost -15.56% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The Fidelity Management & Research Co… bought more VSLR shares, increasing its portfolio by 0.06% during the last quarter. This move now sees The Fidelity Management & Research Co… purchasing 7,100 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 11,784,667 shares of VSLR, with a total valuation of $51,498,995. Point72 Asset Management LP meanwhile bought more VSLR shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $19,091,232 worth of shares.

Similarly, Neuberger Berman Investment Advis… increased its Vivint Solar Inc. shares by 26.32% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 3,604,165 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 751,021 shares of Vivint Solar Inc. which are valued at $15,750,201. In the same vein, Excellence Investments Ltd. increased its Vivint Solar Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 597,804 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 3,182,862 shares and is now valued at $13,909,107. Following these latest developments, around 1.70% of Vivint Solar Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.