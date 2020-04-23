Is It Right Time to Be Bearish on Lithia Motors Inc. (NYSE:LAD), DRDGOLD Limited (NYSE:DRD)?

The shares of Lithia Motors Inc. (NYSE:LAD) has been pegged with a rating of Buy by Buckingham Research in its latest research note that was published on February 24, 2020. The Services company has also assigned a $155 price target. Buckingham Research wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Lithia Motors Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The Benchmark Company advised investors in its research note published on January 09, 2020, to Buy the LAD stock while also putting a $185 price target. The stock had earned Neutral rating from Buckingham Research Markets when it published its report on July 08, 2019. BofA/Merrill was of a view that LAD is Neutral in its latest report on April 26, 2019. Stephens thinks that LAD is worth Overweight rating.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 0 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 8 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Buy while its average price target is $114.78. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 71.17% from its 52-Week high price while it is -42.27% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 55.29.

The shares of the company added by 8.48% during the trading session on Wednesday, reaching a low of $87.665 while ending the day at $95.41. During the trading session, a total of 518381.0 shares were traded which represents a -72.02% decline from the average session volume which is 301350.0 shares. LAD had ended its last session trading at $87.95. Lithia Motors Inc. currently has a market cap of $2.19 billion, while its P/E ratio stands at 8.24, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 5.50, with a beta of 1.37. Lithia Motors Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 2.41, while its quick ratio hovers at 0.20 LAD 52-week low price stands at $55.74 while its 52-week high price is $165.26.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $2.95 earnings per share which is below the predicted by most analysts. The Lithia Motors Inc. generated 84.0 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $3.39 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 17.29%. Lithia Motors Inc. has the potential to record 8.92 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at H.C. Wainwright published a research note on September 05, 2019 where it informed investors and clients that DRDGOLD Limited (NYSE:DRD) is now rated as Buy. Their price target on the stock stands at $13.75. Even though the stock has been trading at $8.49/share, analysts expect it to surge by 6.95% to reach $9.25/share. It started the day trading at $9.24 and traded between $8.81 and $9.08 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that DRD’s 50-day SMA is 6.63 while its 200-day SMA stands at 5.06. The stock has a high of $9.69 for the year while the low is $1.64. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 03/31/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 231009.88 shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 10.31%, as 254,827 LAD shares were shorted. At the moment, only 0.46% of DRDGOLD Limited shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 26.24, while the P/B ratio is 4.04. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 368.01K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 0.69 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 3.42%. Looking further, the stock has raised 52.86% over the past 90 days while it gained 97.39% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The Ruffer LLP bought more DRD shares, increasing its portfolio by 56.47% during the last quarter. This move now sees The Ruffer LLP purchasing 2,917,482 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 8,083,570 shares of DRD, with a total valuation of $43,651,278. Renaissance Technologies LLC meanwhile sold more DRD shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $6,116,483 worth of shares.

Following these latest developments, around 0.10% of DRDGOLD Limited stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.