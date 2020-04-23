Is It Crazy To Buy WhiteHorse Finance Inc. (NASDAQ:WHF) And Teekay Corporation (NYSE:TK)

The shares of WhiteHorse Finance Inc. (NASDAQ:WHF) has been pegged with a rating of Buy by National Securities in its latest research note that was published on March 17, 2020. National Securities wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of WhiteHorse Finance Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Oppenheimer advised investors in its research note published on March 03, 2020, to Outperform the WHF stock while also putting a $16 price target. The stock had earned Neutral rating from National Securities Markets when it published its report on March 03, 2020. The stock was given Neutral rating by JP Morgan in its report released on February 03, 2020, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 14. National Securities was of a view that WHF is Buy in its latest report on November 11, 2019. National Securities thinks that WHF is worth Neutral rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on October 23, 2019 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 14.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 2 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 4 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Overweight while its average price target is $12.79. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 66.06% from its 52-Week high price while it is -37.57% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 56.00.

The shares of the company added by 12.41% during the trading session on Wednesday, reaching a low of $8.49 while ending the day at $9.15. During the trading session, a total of 554082.0 shares were traded which represents a -164.38% decline from the average session volume which is 209580.0 shares. WHF had ended its last session trading at $8.14. WHF 52-week low price stands at $5.51 while its 52-week high price is $14.66.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.39 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.40 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 5.13%. WhiteHorse Finance Inc. has the potential to record 1.42 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at BofA/Merrill published a research note on October 22, 2018 where it informed investors and clients that Teekay Corporation (NYSE:TK) is now rated as Buy. Their price target on the stock stands at $8. It started the day trading at $4.42 and traded between $3.74 and $3.92 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that TK’s 50-day SMA is 3.06 while its 200-day SMA stands at 4.14. The stock has a high of $5.76 for the year while the low is $2.04. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 03/31/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 3.58 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -6.80%, as 3.34M WHF shares were shorted. At the moment, only 4.86% of Teekay Corporation shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 1.36M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 2.45 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 31.10%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -13.08% over the past 90 days while it lost -4.39% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The Cobas Asset Management SGIIC SA sold more TK shares, decreasing its portfolio by -7.11% during the last quarter. This move now sees The Cobas Asset Management SGIIC SA selling -1,068,279 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 13,962,584 shares of TK, with a total valuation of $44,121,765. BlackRock Fund Advisors meanwhile bought more TK shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $10,422,742 worth of shares.

Similarly, Credi-Invest SA increased its Teekay Corporation shares by 18.32% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 2,512,550 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 389,098 shares of Teekay Corporation which are valued at $7,939,658. In the same vein, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its Teekay Corporation shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 329,400 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 2,233,465 shares and is now valued at $7,057,749. Following these latest developments, around 41.70% of Teekay Corporation stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.