Is It Crazy To Buy The Alkaline Water Company Inc. (NASDAQ:WTER) And Americas Silver Corporation (AMEX:USAS)

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 1 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 2 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Overweight while its average price target is $2.33. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 180.00% from its 52-Week high price while it is -60.00% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 69.52.

The shares of the company added by 7.69% during the trading session on Wednesday, reaching a low of $1.02 while ending the day at $1.12. During the trading session, a total of 4.18 million shares were traded which represents a -674.25% decline from the average session volume which is 540460.0 shares. WTER had ended its last session trading at $1.04. The Alkaline Water Company Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.66, while its quick ratio hovers at 1.10 WTER 52-week low price stands at $0.40 while its 52-week high price is $2.80.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded -$0.07 earnings per share which is below the predicted by most analysts. The The Alkaline Water Company Inc. generated 4.17 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded -$0.07 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -14.29%. The Alkaline Water Company Inc. has the potential to record -0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Even though the stock has been trading at $1.95/share, analysts expect it to surge by 6.67% to reach $5.33/share. It started the day trading at $2.14 and traded between $1.98 and $2.08 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that USAS’s 50-day SMA is 2.08 while its 200-day SMA stands at 2.71. The stock has a high of $3.92 for the year while the low is $1.00. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 03/31/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 0.66 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 112.30%, as 1.41M WTER shares were shorted. At the moment, only 0.28% of Americas Silver Corporation shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 1.05M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 0.11 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -0.48%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -25.71% over the past 90 days while it lost -25.45% over the last six months.