Is It Crazy To Buy Pacific Drilling S.A. (NYSE:PACD) And Yum! Brands Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

The shares of Pacific Drilling S.A. (NYSE:PACD) has been pegged with a rating of Underperform by Evercore ISI in its latest research note that was published on March 09, 2020. Evercore ISI wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Pacific Drilling S.A., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 2 have recommended investors to sell it, 1 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 1 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Underweight while its average price target is $2.63. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 47.57% from its 52-Week high price while it is -96.74% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 43.54.

The shares of the company added by 8.44% during the trading session on Wednesday, reaching a low of $0.46 while ending the day at $0.51. During the trading session, a total of 2.94 million shares were traded which represents a -127.67% decline from the average session volume which is 1.29 million shares. PACD had ended its last session trading at $0.47. Pacific Drilling S.A. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.00, while its quick ratio hovers at 4.60 PACD 52-week low price stands at $0.35 while its 52-week high price is $15.66.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded -$6.48 earnings per share which is below the predicted by most analysts. The Pacific Drilling S.A. generated 284.71 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded -$4.69 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 100.15%.

Investment analysts at Wolfe Research published a research note on April 17, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Yum! Brands Inc. (NYSE:YUM) is now rated as Peer Perform. Deutsche Bank also rated YUM as Initiated on February 14, 2020, with its price target of $97 suggesting that YUM could surge by 1.16% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $81.20/share, analysts expect it to surge by 6.88% to reach $87.81/share. It started the day trading at $87.465 and traded between $82.70 and $86.79 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that YUM’s 50-day SMA is 82.48 while its 200-day SMA stands at 101.60. The stock has a high of $119.72 for the year while the low is $54.95. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 03/31/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 4.37 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 4.63%, as 4.57M PACD shares were shorted. At the moment, only 1.52% of Yum! Brands Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 2.94M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 1.55 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 11.79%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -18.50% over the past 90 days while it lost -22.72% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The The Vanguard Group, Inc. sold more YUM shares, decreasing its portfolio by -0.46% during the last quarter. This move now sees The The Vanguard Group, Inc. selling -106,137 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 23,007,088 shares of YUM, with a total valuation of $1,576,675,741. Magellan Asset Management Ltd. meanwhile bought more YUM shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $1,400,352,437 worth of shares.

Similarly, BlackRock Fund Advisors increased its Yum! Brands Inc. shares by 1.84% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 19,132,729 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 346,254 shares of Yum! Brands Inc. which are valued at $1,311,165,918. In the same vein, SSgA Funds Management, Inc. increased its Yum! Brands Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 147,742 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 14,381,056 shares and is now valued at $985,533,768. Following these latest developments, around 0.10% of Yum! Brands Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.