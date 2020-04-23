Is A Downturn Overdue? Sleep Number Corporation (NASDAQ:SNBR), Yamana Gold Inc. (NYSE:AUY)?

The shares of Sleep Number Corporation (NASDAQ:SNBR) has been pegged with a rating of Mkt Perform by Raymond James in its latest research note that was published on March 25, 2020. Raymond James wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Sleep Number Corporation, with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Raymond James advised investors in its research note published on October 09, 2019, to Outperform the SNBR stock while also putting a $48 price target. The stock had earned Equal Weight rating from Barclays Markets when it published its report on April 18, 2019. That day the Barclays set price target on the stock to $38. The stock was given Equal Weight rating by Barclays in its report released on January 28, 2019, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 36. Stifel was of a view that SNBR is Buy in its latest report on July 26, 2018. Piper Jaffray thinks that SNBR is worth Neutral rating.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 1 have recommended investors to sell it, 4 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 1 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Hold while its average price target is $27.80. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 50.88% from its 52-Week high price while it is -62.23% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 41.32.

The shares of the company added by 7.66% during the trading session on Wednesday, reaching a low of $21.50 while ending the day at $23.04. During the trading session, a total of 860510.0 shares were traded which represents a -35.03% decline from the average session volume which is 637270.0 shares. SNBR had ended its last session trading at $21.40. Sleep Number Corporation currently has a market cap of $645.81 million, while its P/E ratio stands at 8.52, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 3.87, with a beta of 1.88. SNBR 52-week low price stands at $15.27 while its 52-week high price is $61.00.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.82 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The Sleep Number Corporation generated 1.59 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.94 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 2.44%. Sleep Number Corporation has the potential to record 1.43 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Scotiabank published a research note on April 16, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Yamana Gold Inc. (NYSE:AUY) is now rated as Sector Outperform. Even though the stock has been trading at $4.36/share, analysts expect it to surge by 6.65% to reach $3.86/share. It started the day trading at $4.705 and traded between $4.515 and $4.65 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that AUY’s 50-day SMA is 3.73 while its 200-day SMA stands at 3.54. The stock has a high of $4.94 for the year while the low is $1.78. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 03/31/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 16.26 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -64.33%, as 5.80M SNBR shares were shorted. At the moment, only 0.61% of Yamana Gold Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 19.62, while the P/B ratio is 1.06. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 27.45M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 0.21 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 11.78%. Looking further, the stock has raised 19.85% over the past 90 days while it gained 43.52% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The Van Eck Associates Corp. bought more AUY shares, increasing its portfolio by 3.00% during the last quarter. This move now sees The Van Eck Associates Corp. purchasing 3,592,284 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 123,533,153 shares of AUY, with a total valuation of $339,716,171. Renaissance Technologies LLC meanwhile bought more AUY shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $86,494,213 worth of shares.

Similarly, The Vanguard Group, Inc. increased its Yamana Gold Inc. shares by 0.75% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 25,625,966 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 189,539 shares of Yamana Gold Inc. which are valued at $70,471,407. In the same vein, Boston Partners Global Investors,… increased its Yamana Gold Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 1,361,080 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 24,007,841 shares and is now valued at $66,021,563. Following these latest developments, around 0.20% of Yamana Gold Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.