Is A Downturn Overdue? Ring Energy Inc. (AMEX:REI), Eldorado Gold Corporation (NYSE:EGO)?

The shares of Ring Energy Inc. (AMEX:REI) has been pegged with a rating of Neutral by Alliance Global Partners in its latest research note that was published on March 18, 2020. Alliance Global Partners wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Ring Energy Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Hold rating from SunTrust Markets when it published its report on March 09, 2020. That day the SunTrust set price target on the stock to $1. The stock was given Neutral rating by Ladenburg Thalmann in its report released on August 26, 2019, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 3. Imperial Capital was of a view that REI is Outperform in its latest report on August 22, 2019. Johnson Rice thinks that REI is worth Buy rating.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 5 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 0 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Hold while its average price target is $2.04. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 21.27% from its 52-Week high price while it is -88.74% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 39.46.

The shares of the company added by 8.34% during the trading session on Wednesday, reaching a low of $0.58 while ending the day at $0.63. During the trading session, a total of 1.31 million shares were traded which represents a -18.84% decline from the average session volume which is 1.1 million shares. REI had ended its last session trading at $0.58. Ring Energy Inc. currently has a market cap of $45.8 million, while its P/E ratio stands at 1.41, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 0.04, with a beta of 2.23. Ring Energy Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.70, while its quick ratio hovers at 0.70 REI 52-week low price stands at $0.52 while its 52-week high price is $5.58.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.16 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The Ring Energy Inc. generated 10.01 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.11 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -12.5%. Ring Energy Inc. has the potential to record 0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at BofA/Merrill published a research note on March 04, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Eldorado Gold Corporation (NYSE:EGO) is now rated as Buy. Their price target on the stock stands at $13. Even though the stock has been trading at $8.63/share, analysts expect it to surge by 6.84% to reach $1.83/share. It started the day trading at $9.28 and traded between $8.92 and $9.22 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that EGO’s 50-day SMA is 7.71 while its 200-day SMA stands at 7.85. The stock has a high of $11.29 for the year while the low is $3.05. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 03/31/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 4.24 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -9.74%, as 3.83M REI shares were shorted. At the moment, only 2.58% of Eldorado Gold Corporation shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 19.74, while the P/B ratio is 0.43. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 4.20M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 1.01 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 9.63%. Looking further, the stock has raised 25.78% over the past 90 days while it gained 19.90% over the last six months.

Following these latest developments, around 0.80% of Eldorado Gold Corporation stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.