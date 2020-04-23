Is A Downturn Overdue? Diamondback Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG), Ultra Clean Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT)?

The shares of Diamondback Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) has been pegged with a rating of Neutral by Piper Sandler in its latest research note that was published on March 25, 2020. The Basic Materials company has also assigned a $36 price target. Piper Sandler wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Diamondback Energy Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Credit Suisse advised investors in its research note published on March 19, 2020, to Outperform the FANG stock while also putting a $52 price target. The stock had earned Outperform rating from Raymond James Markets when it published its report on March 17, 2020. SunTrust was of a view that FANG is Hold in its latest report on March 09, 2020. Imperial Capital thinks that FANG is worth Outperform rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on January 14, 2020 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 110.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 3 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 30 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Buy while its average price target is $54.30. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 135.33% from its 52-Week high price while it is -70.00% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 48.93.

The shares of the company added by 9.04% during the trading session on Wednesday, reaching a low of $32.98 while ending the day at $34.24. During the trading session, a total of 4.59 million shares were traded which represents a 4.51% incline from the average session volume which is 4.81 million shares. FANG had ended its last session trading at $31.40. Diamondback Energy Inc. currently has a market cap of $5.85 billion, while its P/E ratio stands at 24.01, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 1.81, with a beta of 1.76. Diamondback Energy Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.41, while its quick ratio hovers at 0.70 FANG 52-week low price stands at $14.55 while its 52-week high price is $114.14.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $1.93 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The Diamondback Energy Inc. generated 128.0 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $1.47 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 27.98%. Diamondback Energy Inc. has the potential to record 2.78 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Cowen published a research note on February 20, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Ultra Clean Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT) is now rated as Market Perform. Their price target on the stock stands at $25. Even though the stock has been trading at $15.05/share, analysts expect it to surge by 7.11% to reach $28.60/share. It started the day trading at $16.30 and traded between $15.20 and $16.12 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that UCTT’s 50-day SMA is 18.11 while its 200-day SMA stands at 18.30. The stock has a high of $30.00 for the year while the low is $11.20. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 03/31/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 3.31 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -3.38%, as 3.20M FANG shares were shorted. At the moment, only 8.25% of Ultra Clean Holdings Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 558.56K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 5.72 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -1.83%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -35.46% over the past 90 days while it gained 0.37% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The BlackRock Fund Advisors bought more UCTT shares, increasing its portfolio by 1.37% during the last quarter. This move now sees The BlackRock Fund Advisors purchasing 76,824 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 5,688,668 shares of UCTT, with a total valuation of $78,503,618. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP meanwhile sold more UCTT shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $45,181,117 worth of shares.

Similarly, The Vanguard Group, Inc. increased its Ultra Clean Holdings Inc. shares by 1.22% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 2,624,425 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 31,692 shares of Ultra Clean Holdings Inc. which are valued at $36,217,065. In the same vein, Frontier Capital Management Co. L… increased its Ultra Clean Holdings Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 267,780 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 1,603,391 shares and is now valued at $22,126,796. Following these latest developments, around 2.20% of Ultra Clean Holdings Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.