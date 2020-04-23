Is A Downturn Overdue? Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ), GenMark Diagnostics Inc. (NASDAQ:GNMK)?

The shares of Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ) has been pegged with a rating of Buy by Tudor Pickering in its latest research note that was published on December 11, 2019. Tudor Pickering wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Canadian Natural Resources Limited, with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Sector Perform rating from National Bank Financial Markets when it published its report on October 02, 2019. Goldman was of a view that CNQ is Neutral in its latest report on July 22, 2019. Edward Jones thinks that CNQ is worth Hold rating.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 1 have recommended investors to sell it, 3 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 18 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Overweight while its average price target is $20.05. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 98.51% from its 52-Week high price while it is -59.38% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 44.69.

The shares of the company added by 7.16% during the trading session on Wednesday, reaching a low of $12.96 while ending the day at $13.32. During the trading session, a total of 4.59 million shares were traded which represents a 22.16% incline from the average session volume which is 5.9 million shares. CNQ had ended its last session trading at $12.43. Canadian Natural Resources Limited currently has a market cap of $16.38 billion, while its P/E ratio stands at 4.15, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 1.04, with a beta of 1.56. Canadian Natural Resources Limited debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.66, while its quick ratio hovers at 0.50 CNQ 52-week low price stands at $6.71 while its 52-week high price is $32.79.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.35 earnings per share which is below the predicted by most analysts. The Canadian Natural Resources Limited generated 104.75 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.79 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -40.0%. Canadian Natural Resources Limited has the potential to record -1.00 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Raymond James published a research note on February 11, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that GenMark Diagnostics Inc. (NASDAQ:GNMK) is now rated as Mkt Perform. Even though the stock has been trading at $8.39/share, analysts expect it to surge by 6.26% to reach $10.00/share. It started the day trading at $9.35 and traded between $8.42 and $8.91 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that GNMK’s 50-day SMA is 4.95 while its 200-day SMA stands at 5.53. The stock has a high of $8.56 for the year while the low is $3.36. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 03/31/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 2.76 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -12.30%, as 2.42M CNQ shares were shorted. At the moment, only 4.18% of GenMark Diagnostics Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 2.42M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 1.00 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 23.82%. Looking further, the stock has raised 74.46% over the past 90 days while it gained 53.97% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The Fidelity Management & Research Co… bought more GNMK shares, increasing its portfolio by 0.52% during the last quarter. This move now sees The Fidelity Management & Research Co… purchasing 42,109 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 8,098,008 shares of GNMK, with a total valuation of $33,363,793. Cadian Capital Management LP meanwhile sold more GNMK shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $22,733,200 worth of shares.

Similarly, Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC increased its GenMark Diagnostics Inc. shares by 26.03% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 5,137,630 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 1,061,112 shares of GenMark Diagnostics Inc. which are valued at $21,167,036. In the same vein, BlackRock Fund Advisors increased its GenMark Diagnostics Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 79,712 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 3,708,710 shares and is now valued at $15,279,885. Following these latest developments, around 6.20% of GenMark Diagnostics Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.