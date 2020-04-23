Here’s Why The Meet Group Inc. (MEET) Rallying -0.1% to $6.30 Is Just a Matter of Time

The Meet Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MEET) previous close was $6.19 while the outstanding shares total 70.51M. The firm has a beta of 0.95, a 12-month trailing P/E ratio of 41.54, and a growth ratio of 1.48. MEET’s shares traded higher over the last trading session, gaining 0.16% on 04/21/20. The shares fell to a low of $6.12 before closing at $6.20. Intraday shares traded counted 1.03 million, which was 66.45% higher than its 30-day average trading volume of 3.07M. The stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 58.57, with weekly volatility at 1.23% and ATR at 0.23. The MEET stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $3.05 and a $7.00 high.

Investors have identified the Internet Information Providers company The Meet Group Inc. as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $436.46 million, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

The Meet Group Inc. (MEET) Fundamentals that are to be considered.

When analyzing a stock, the first fundamental thing to take into account is the balance sheet. How healthy the balance sheet of a company is will determine if the company will be able to carry out all its financial and non-financial obligations and also keep the faith of its investors. For MEET, the company has in raw cash 27.24 million on their books with 5.58 million currently as liabilities. How the trend is over time is what investors should be concerned about. The company has a healthy balance sheet as their debt profile has been on a decline. In terms of their assets, the company currently has 58537000 million total, with 34911000 million as their total liabilities.

MEET were able to record 36.1 million as free cash flow during the third quarter of the year, this saw their quarterly net cash flow reduce by -1.13 million. In cash movements, the company had a total of 37.62 million as operating cash flow.

Potential earnings growth for The Meet Group Inc. (MEET)

In order to determine the future investment potential for this stock, we will have to analyze key trends that affect it. During the third quarter of the year, The Meet Group Inc. recorded a total of 57.57 million in revenue. This figure implies that they witnessed a quarterly year/year change in their earnings with 8.88% coming in sequential stages and their sales for the third quarter increasing by 8.59%.

What matters though is how it ends. When the core data for the company is broken down, then the stock sounds interesting. The company spent 8.68 million trying to sell their products during the last quarter, with the result yielding a gross income of 48.88 million. This allows shareholders to hold on to 70.51M with the revenue now reading 0.06 cents per share. This is a figure that is close to analyst’s prediction for their fourth quarter (0.13 cents a share).

Having a look at the company’s valuation, the company is expected to record 0.36 total earnings per share during the next fiscal year. It is very important though to remember that the importance of trend far outweighs that of outlook. This analysis has been great and getting further updates on MEET sounds very interesting.

Is the stock of MEET attractive?

In related news, 10% Owner, Luxor Capital Group, LP sold 751,408 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that recorded on Mar 11. The sale was performed at an average price of 6.01, for a total value of 4,516,453. As the sale deal closes, the 10% Owner, Luxor Capital Group, LP now sold 1,712,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 10,338,541. Also, 10% Owner, Luxor Capital Group, LP sold 1,413,488 shares of the company’s stock in a deal that was recorded on Mar 09. The shares were price at an average price of 6.04 per share, with a total market value of 8,538,244. Following this completion of acquisition, the 10% Owner, Luxor Capital Group, LP now holds 2,264,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 14,026,273. In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 1.90%.

0 out of 3 analysts covering the stock have rated it a Buy, while 3 have maintained a Hold recommendation on The Meet Group Inc.. 0 analysts has assigned a Sell rating on the MEET stock. The 12-month mean consensus price target for the company’s shares has been set at $6.63.