Expensive Market, What To Buy? Sunoco LP (NYSE:SUN), American Eagle Outfitters Inc. (NYSE:AEO)

The shares of Sunoco LP (NYSE:SUN) has been pegged with a rating of Buy by Stifel in its latest research note that was published on April 21, 2020. The Basic Materials company has also assigned a $26 price target. Stifel wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Sunoco LP, with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Jefferies advised investors in its research note published on April 14, 2020, to Buy the SUN stock while also putting a $25 price target. The stock had earned Overweight rating from Barclays Markets when it published its report on March 24, 2020. That day the Barclays set price target on the stock to $19. Stifel was of a view that SUN is Hold in its latest report on July 19, 2019. Barclays thinks that SUN is worth Equal Weight rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on April 16, 2019 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 32.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 4 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 6 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Overweight while its average price target is $22.45. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 120.36% from its 52-Week high price while it is -32.38% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 63.74.

The shares of the company added by 9.40% during the trading session on Wednesday, reaching a low of $21.90 while ending the day at $23.05. During the trading session, a total of 1.45 million shares were traded which represents a -73.95% decline from the average session volume which is 831460.0 shares. SUN had ended its last session trading at $21.07. Sunoco LP debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 4.05, while its quick ratio hovers at 0.70 SUN 52-week low price stands at $10.46 while its 52-week high price is $34.09.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.75 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The Sunoco LP generated 21.0 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.57 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 30.67%. Sunoco LP has the potential to record 2.71 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Loop Capital published a research note on April 15, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that American Eagle Outfitters Inc. (NYSE:AEO) is now rated as Sell. Their price target on the stock stands at $7. Even though the stock has been trading at $8.34/share, analysts expect it to down by -19.30% to reach $12.33/share. It started the day trading at $7.77 and traded between $6.68 and $6.73 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that AEO’s 50-day SMA is 10.43 while its 200-day SMA stands at 14.37. The stock has a high of $24.30 for the year while the low is $6.62. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 03/31/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 15.29 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -35.06%, as 9.93M SUN shares were shorted. At the moment, only 6.38% of American Eagle Outfitters Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 6.01, while the P/B ratio is 0.90. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 4.97M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 2.00 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -21.29%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -54.09% over the past 90 days while it lost -57.35% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The BlackRock Fund Advisors bought more AEO shares, increasing its portfolio by 0.72% during the last quarter. This move now sees The BlackRock Fund Advisors purchasing 122,584 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 17,122,915 shares of AEO, with a total valuation of $136,127,174. The Vanguard Group, Inc. meanwhile sold more AEO shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $116,324,798 worth of shares.

Similarly, Cooke & Bieler LP increased its American Eagle Outfitters Inc. shares by 293.24% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 12,158,859 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 9,066,919 shares of American Eagle Outfitters Inc. which are valued at $96,662,929. In the same vein, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its American Eagle Outfitters Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 193,154 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 8,107,063 shares and is now valued at $64,451,151. Following these latest developments, around 1.00% of American Eagle Outfitters Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.