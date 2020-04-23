Expensive Market, What To Buy? Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. (NYSE:KL), Zillow Group Inc. (NASDAQ:Z)

The shares of Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. (NYSE:KL) has been pegged with a rating of Buy by BofA/Merrill in its latest research note that was published on April 07, 2020. The Basic Materials company has also assigned a $42 price target. BofA/Merrill wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Buy rating from TD Securities Markets when it published its report on March 17, 2020. CIBC was of a view that KL is Neutral in its latest report on November 26, 2019. ROTH Capital thinks that KL is worth Neutral rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on October 10, 2019 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 50.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 2 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 2 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Overweight while its average price target is $42.50. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 120.92% from its 52-Week high price while it is -22.04% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 62.68.

The shares of the company added by 8.59% during the trading session on Wednesday, reaching a low of $37.75 while ending the day at $39.82. During the trading session, a total of 2.57 million shares were traded which represents a 2.88% incline from the average session volume which is 2.65 million shares. KL had ended its last session trading at $36.67. KL 52-week low price stands at $18.02 while its 52-week high price is $51.08.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.88 earnings per share which is below the predicted by most analysts. The Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. generated 707.21 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.84 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 39.77%. Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. has the potential to record 3.33 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at KeyBanc Capital Markets published a research note on February 28, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Zillow Group Inc. (NASDAQ:Z) is now rated as Sector Weight. Even though the stock has been trading at $36.20/share, analysts expect it to surge by 6.96% to reach $25.50/share. It started the day trading at $39.32 and traded between $37.292 and $38.72 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that Z’s 50-day SMA is 42.56 while its 200-day SMA stands at 40.49. The stock has a high of $66.68 for the year while the low is $20.04. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 03/31/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 29.11 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 8.93%, as 31.71M KL shares were shorted. At the moment, only 23.22% of Zillow Group Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 4.35M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 7.29 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 7.23%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -19.48% over the past 90 days while it gained 16.21% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The Caledonia (Private) Investments P… bought more Z shares, increasing its portfolio by 2.10% during the last quarter. This move now sees The Caledonia (Private) Investments P… purchasing 742,186 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 36,013,357 shares of Z, with a total valuation of $1,297,201,119. Baillie Gifford & Co. meanwhile sold more Z shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $407,146,595 worth of shares.

Similarly, The Vanguard Group, Inc. increased its Zillow Group Inc. shares by 0.29% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 9,825,102 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 28,515 shares of Zillow Group Inc. which are valued at $353,900,174. In the same vein, SRS Investment Management LLC increased its Zillow Group Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 2,272,485 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 9,722,324 shares and is now valued at $350,198,110. Following these latest developments, around 1.43% of Zillow Group Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.