Expensive Market, What To Buy? Delek Logistics Partners LP (NYSE:DKL), Interface Inc. (NASDAQ:TILE)

The shares of Delek Logistics Partners LP (NYSE:DKL) has been pegged with a rating of Neutral by Credit Suisse in its latest research note that was published on April 21, 2020. The Basic Materials company has also assigned a $12 price target. Credit Suisse wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Delek Logistics Partners LP, with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Wells Fargo advised investors in its research note published on April 14, 2020, to Equal Weight the DKL stock while also putting a $13 price target. The stock had earned Underweight rating from Wells Fargo Markets when it published its report on January 07, 2020. That day the Wells Fargo set price target on the stock to $33. Wells Fargo was of a view that DKL is Market Perform in its latest report on March 01, 2018. Barclays thinks that DKL is worth Underweight rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on January 17, 2018 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 32.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 4 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 0 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Hold while its average price target is $18.33. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 153.72% from its 52-Week high price while it is -59.03% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 58.53.

The shares of the company added by 58.68% during the trading session on Wednesday, reaching a low of $9.60 while ending the day at $13.98. During the trading session, a total of 3.68 million shares were traded which represents a -2470.31% decline from the average session volume which is 143310.0 shares. DKL had ended its last session trading at $8.81. Delek Logistics Partners LP currently has a market cap of $362.92 million, while its P/E ratio stands at 5.36, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 2.86, with a beta of 1.74. DKL 52-week low price stands at $5.51 while its 52-week high price is $34.12.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.52 earnings per share which is below the predicted by most analysts. The Delek Logistics Partners LP generated 5.54 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.89 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 1.92%. Delek Logistics Partners LP has the potential to record 2.83 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Raymond James published a research note on February 27, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Interface Inc. (NASDAQ:TILE) is now rated as Mkt Perform. Even though the stock has been trading at $8.18/share, analysts expect it to down by -4.16% to reach $10.33/share. It started the day trading at $8.43 and traded between $7.71 and $7.84 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that TILE’s 50-day SMA is 10.90 while its 200-day SMA stands at 13.90. The stock has a high of $17.67 for the year while the low is $5.06. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 03/31/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 0.98 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 9.70%, as 1.08M DKL shares were shorted. At the moment, only 1.88% of Interface Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 5.82, while the P/B ratio is 1.24. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 429.42K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 2.51 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -7.11%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -52.57% over the past 90 days while it lost -48.08% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The BlackRock Fund Advisors bought more TILE shares, increasing its portfolio by 1.89% during the last quarter. This move now sees The BlackRock Fund Advisors purchasing 156,326 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 8,435,942 shares of TILE, with a total valuation of $63,775,722. The Vanguard Group, Inc. meanwhile bought more TILE shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $46,533,252 worth of shares.

Similarly, Frontier Capital Management Co. L… decreased its Interface Inc. shares by 0.60% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 4,362,933 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -26,292 shares of Interface Inc. which are valued at $32,983,773. In the same vein, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP decreased its Interface Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 1,901 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 2,736,204 shares and is now valued at $20,685,702. Following these latest developments, around 0.70% of Interface Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.