Concrete Pumping Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BBCP) Stock: Worth Taking a Bite?

Concrete Pumping Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BBCP) stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 44.77, with weekly volatility at 11.05% and ATR at 0.43. The BBCP stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $1.82 and a $6.96 high. Its shares traded higher over the last trading session, gaining 23.16% on 04/22/20. The shares fell to a low of $2.00 before closing at $2.50. Intraday shares traded counted 1.19 million, which was -936.1% lower than its 30-day average trading volume of 115.06K. BBCP’s previous close was $2.03 while the outstanding shares total 60.20M.

Investors have identified the General Building Materials company Concrete Pumping Holdings Inc. as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $122.21 million, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

Concrete Pumping Holdings Inc. (BBCP) Fundamentals that are to be considered.

When analyzing a stock, the first fundamental thing to take into account is the balance sheet. How healthy the balance sheet of a company is will determine if the company will be able to carry out all its financial and non-financial obligations and also keep the faith of its investors. In terms of their assets, the company currently has 59110000 million total, with 88936000 million as their total liabilities.

BBCP were able to record -15.6 million as free cash flow during the third quarter of the year, this saw their quarterly net cash flow reduce by -4.84 million. In cash movements, the company had a total of 1.81 million as operating cash flow.

Potential earnings growth for Concrete Pumping Holdings Inc. (BBCP)

In order to determine the future investment potential for this stock, we will have to analyze key trends that affect it. During the third quarter of the year, Concrete Pumping Holdings Inc. recorded a total of 73.94 million in revenue. This figure implies that they witnessed a quarterly year/year change in their earnings with 21.06% coming in sequential stages and their sales for the third quarter reducing by -13.54%.

What matters though is how it ends. When the core data for the company is broken down, then the stock sounds interesting. The company spent 41.79 million trying to sell their products during the last quarter, with the result yielding a gross income of 32.15 million. This allows shareholders to hold on to 60.20M with the revenue now reading -0.06 cents per share. This is a figure that is close to analyst’s prediction for their fourth quarter (-0.02 cents a share).

Is the stock of BBCP attractive?

In related news, Director, BROWN DAVID A B bought 18,415 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that recorded on Apr 16. The purchase was performed at an average price of 2.02, for a total value of 37,198. As the purchase deal closes, the Director, PIECUCH JOHN M now bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 5,520. Also, Director, PIECUCH JOHN M bought 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a deal that was recorded on Mar 24. The shares were cost at an average price of 3.48 per share, with a total market value of 10,440. Following this completion of disposal, the Director, PIECUCH JOHN M now holds 5,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 22,624. In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 26.19%.

2 out of 5 analysts covering the stock have rated it a Buy, while 3 have maintained a Hold recommendation on Concrete Pumping Holdings Inc.. 0 analysts has assigned a Sell rating on the BBCP stock. The 12-month mean consensus price target for the company’s shares has been set at $3.75.