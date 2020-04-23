Analysts Turn Mixed On Ur-Energy Inc. (AMEX:URG), Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:LXRX)

The shares of Ur-Energy Inc. (AMEX:URG) has been pegged with a rating of Outperform by FBR Capital in its latest research note that was published on September 02, 2016. The Basic Materials company has also assigned a $1 price target. FBR Capital wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Ur-Energy Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. H.C. Wainwright advised investors in its research note published on June 19, 2015, to Buy the URG stock while also putting a $2.10 price target. The stock had earned Mkt Outperform rating from Rodman & Renshaw Markets when it published its report on August 10, 2011. That day the Rodman & Renshaw set price target on the stock to $2.52. The stock was given Mkt Outperform rating by Rodman & Renshaw in its report released on December 30, 2010, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 4.25.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 0 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 2 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Buy while its average price target is $1.33. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 130.66% from its 52-Week high price while it is -36.86% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 74.31.

The shares of the company added by 17.68% during the trading session on Wednesday, reaching a low of $0.53 while ending the day at $0.63. During the trading session, a total of 1.99 million shares were traded which represents a -283.58% decline from the average session volume which is 517840.0 shares. URG had ended its last session trading at $0.53. Ur-Energy Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.28, while its quick ratio hovers at 3.80 URG 52-week low price stands at $0.27 while its 52-week high price is $0.99.

The Ur-Energy Inc. generated 7.75 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded -$0.03 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 400.0%. Ur-Energy Inc. has the potential to record 0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Gabelli & Co published a research note on December 11, 2019 where it informed investors and clients that Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:LXRX) is now rated as Hold. Citigroup also rated LXRX as Downgrade on November 08, 2019, with its price target of $4 suggesting that LXRX could surge by 63.53% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $1.96/share, analysts expect it to down by -5.10% to reach $5.10/share. It started the day trading at $2.04 and traded between $1.86 and $1.86 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that LXRX’s 50-day SMA is 2.2932 while its 200-day SMA stands at 3.1304. The stock has a high of $7.27 for the year while the low is $1.13. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 03/31/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 15.0 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -25.45%, as 11.18M URG shares were shorted. At the moment, only 11.01% of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 1.80, while the P/B ratio is 1.69. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 965.64K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 11.57 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -7.92%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -50.66% over the past 90 days while it lost -43.64% over the last six months.

This move now sees The Invus Public Equities Advisors LL… selling 0 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 60,240,864 shares of LXRX, with a total valuation of $117,469,685. Fidelity Management & Research Co… meanwhile sold more LXRX shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $24,491,013 worth of shares.

Similarly, Ulys LLC decreased its Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares by 0.00% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 4,321,214 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 0 shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc. which are valued at $8,426,367. In the same vein, BlackRock Fund Advisors decreased its Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 70,730 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 3,783,506 shares and is now valued at $7,377,837. Following these latest developments, around 0.70% of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.