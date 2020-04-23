Analysts Turn Mixed On Ruth’s Hospitality Group Inc. (NASDAQ:RUTH), Concho Resources Inc. (NYSE:CXO)

The shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group Inc. (NASDAQ:RUTH) has been pegged with a rating of Neutral by Piper Sandler in its latest research note that was published on March 17, 2020. The Services company has also assigned a $8 price target. Piper Sandler wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Ruth’s Hospitality Group Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Outperform rating from Raymond James Markets when it published its report on January 30, 2020. That day the Raymond James set price target on the stock to $25. Raymond James was of a view that RUTH is Mkt Perform in its latest report on August 13, 2018. Raymond James thinks that RUTH is worth Outperform rating.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 3 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 0 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Hold while its average price target is $9.42. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 277.54% from its 52-Week high price while it is -67.80% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 47.97.

The shares of the company added by 8.98% during the trading session on Wednesday, reaching a low of $8.12 while ending the day at $8.74. During the trading session, a total of 1.26 million shares were traded which represents a -21.06% decline from the average session volume which is 1.04 million shares. RUTH had ended its last session trading at $8.02. Ruth’s Hospitality Group Inc. currently has a market cap of $276.62 million, while its P/E ratio stands at 6.09, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 0.43, with a beta of 1.54. Ruth’s Hospitality Group Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.68, while its quick ratio hovers at 0.30 RUTH 52-week low price stands at $2.32 while its 52-week high price is $27.14.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.52 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The Ruth’s Hospitality Group Inc. generated 5.57 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.15 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 13.46%. Ruth’s Hospitality Group Inc. has the potential to record 0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at BofA/Merrill published a research note on March 23, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Concho Resources Inc. (NYSE:CXO) is now rated as Neutral. Even though the stock has been trading at $49.61/share, analysts expect it to surge by 7.10% to reach $72.35/share. It started the day trading at $54.30 and traded between $52.275 and $53.13 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that CXO’s 50-day SMA is 55.46 while its 200-day SMA stands at 71.89. The stock has a high of $124.53 for the year while the low is $33.13. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 03/31/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 7.68 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 2.83%, as 7.90M RUTH shares were shorted. At the moment, only 4.06% of Concho Resources Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 2.93M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 2.70 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 8.05%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -38.34% over the past 90 days while it lost -16.17% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The Capital Research & Management Co…. bought more CXO shares, increasing its portfolio by 1.75% during the last quarter. This move now sees The Capital Research & Management Co…. purchasing 423,417 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 24,583,880 shares of CXO, with a total valuation of $1,053,419,258. T. Rowe Price Associates, Inc. (I… meanwhile sold more CXO shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $1,043,700,321 worth of shares.

Similarly, The Vanguard Group, Inc. increased its Concho Resources Inc. shares by 0.22% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 22,195,399 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 48,838 shares of Concho Resources Inc. which are valued at $951,072,847. In the same vein, Capital Research & Management Co…. increased its Concho Resources Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 236,790 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 11,386,391 shares and is now valued at $487,906,854. Following these latest developments, around 0.90% of Concho Resources Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.