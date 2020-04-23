Analysts Turn Mixed On Precision Drilling Corporation (NYSE:PDS), Guardion Health Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:GHSI)

The shares of Precision Drilling Corporation (NYSE:PDS) has been pegged with a rating of Underperform by Wolfe Research in its latest research note that was published on March 19, 2020. Wolfe Research wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Precision Drilling Corporation, with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Peer Perform rating from Wolfe Research Markets when it published its report on November 21, 2019. Jefferies was of a view that PDS is Hold in its latest report on March 15, 2019. Raymond James thinks that PDS is worth Strong Buy rating.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 2 have recommended investors to sell it, 6 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 7 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Overweight while its average price target is $0.78. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 17.24% from its 52-Week high price while it is -89.41% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 31.54.

The shares of the company added by 9.66% during the trading session on Wednesday, reaching a low of $0.2966 while ending the day at $0.32. During the trading session, a total of 837974.0 shares were traded which represents a 29.58% incline from the average session volume which is 1.19 million shares. PDS had ended its last session trading at $0.29. Precision Drilling Corporation debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.98, while its quick ratio hovers at 1.80 PDS 52-week low price stands at $0.27 while its 52-week high price is $3.01.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.04 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The Precision Drilling Corporation generated 56.3 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded -$0.01 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 100.0%. Precision Drilling Corporation has the potential to record -0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

It started the day trading at $0.4876 and traded between $0.41 and $0.42 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that GHSI’s 50-day SMA is 0.3970 while its 200-day SMA stands at 0.4547. The stock has a high of $3.05 for the year while the low is $0.17. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 03/31/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 0.78 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 110.48%, as 1.64M PDS shares were shorted. At the moment, only 2.07% of Guardion Health Sciences Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 9.90M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 0.17 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 0.17%. Looking further, the stock has raised 31.48% over the past 90 days while it lost -16.95% over the last six months.

Barclays Capital, Inc. meanwhile bought more GHSI shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $95,474 worth of shares.

Similarly, Virtu Financial BD LLC increased its Guardion Health Sciences Inc. shares by 310.31% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 139,961 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 105,850 shares of Guardion Health Sciences Inc. which are valued at $63,682. In the same vein, UBS Securities LLC increased its Guardion Health Sciences Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 84,241 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 92,543 shares and is now valued at $42,107. Following these latest developments, around 1.80% of Guardion Health Sciences Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.