Analysts Turn Mixed On Antero Midstream Corporation (NYSE:AM), Axonics Modulation Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:AXNX)

The shares of Antero Midstream Corporation (NYSE:AM) has been pegged with a rating of Neutral by Robert W. Baird in its latest research note that was published on March 09, 2020. The Basic Materials company has also assigned a $4 price target. Robert W. Baird wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Antero Midstream Corporation, with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Wells Fargo advised investors in its research note published on February 24, 2020, to Underweight the AM stock while also putting a $5 price target. The stock had earned Market Perform rating from Wells Fargo Markets when it published its report on November 07, 2019. Raymond James was of a view that AM is Mkt Perform in its latest report on August 28, 2019. Stifel thinks that AM is worth Hold rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on August 02, 2019 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 11.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 1 have recommended investors to sell it, 7 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 2 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Hold while its average price target is $5.88. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 178.70% from its 52-Week high price while it is -65.80% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 77.32.

The shares of the company added by 8.28% during the trading session on Wednesday, reaching a low of $4.44 while ending the day at $4.71. During the trading session, a total of 10.59 million shares were traded which represents a -16.24% decline from the average session volume which is 9.11 million shares. AM had ended its last session trading at $4.35. Antero Midstream Corporation debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.92, while its quick ratio hovers at 0.40 AM 52-week low price stands at $1.69 while its 52-week high price is $13.77.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.35 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The Antero Midstream Corporation generated 1.24 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.39 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 45.71%. Antero Midstream Corporation has the potential to record 0.96 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at SunTrust published a research note on January 08, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Axonics Modulation Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:AXNX) is now rated as Buy. Their price target on the stock stands at $38. Piper Jaffray also rated AXNX as Initiated on November 01, 2019, with its price target of $39 suggesting that AXNX could surge by 23.66% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $31.54/share, analysts expect it to surge by 6.82% to reach $44.13/share. It started the day trading at $34.43 and traded between $32.135 and $33.69 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that AXNX’s 50-day SMA is 29.23 while its 200-day SMA stands at 29.12. The stock has a high of $43.37 for the year while the low is $15.25. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 03/31/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 4.84 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 0.88%, as 4.88M AM shares were shorted. At the moment, only 19.73% of Axonics Modulation Technologies Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 625.80K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 7.80 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 13.40%. Looking further, the stock has raised 6.88% over the past 90 days while it gained 61.89% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The Millennium Management LLC bought more AXNX shares, increasing its portfolio by 666.27% during the last quarter. This move now sees The Millennium Management LLC purchasing 1,682,598 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 1,935,138 shares of AXNX, with a total valuation of $49,171,857. Deerfield Management Company LP meanwhile bought more AXNX shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $45,600,634 worth of shares.

Similarly, RTW Investments LP increased its Axonics Modulation Technologies Inc. shares by 3.72% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 1,591,632 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 57,027 shares of Axonics Modulation Technologies Inc. which are valued at $40,443,369. In the same vein, Redmile Group LLC increased its Axonics Modulation Technologies Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 722,300 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 1,532,000 shares and is now valued at $38,928,120. Following these latest developments, around 2.40% of Axonics Modulation Technologies Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.