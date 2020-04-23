Analysts Have Mixed Ratings On Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (NYSE:SAND), NovaGold Resources Inc. (AMEX:NG)

The shares of Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (NYSE:SAND) has been pegged with a rating of Sector Outperform by CIBC in its latest research note that was published on October 31, 2019. CIBC wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Sandstorm Gold Ltd., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Outperform rating from RBC Capital Mkts Markets when it published its report on July 10, 2017. TD Securities was of a view that SAND is Buy in its latest report on July 11, 2016. CIBC thinks that SAND is worth Sector Outperform rating.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 3 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 5 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Overweight while its average price target is $7.78. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 112.95% from its 52-Week high price while it is -10.51% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 61.79.

The shares of the company added by 7.12% during the trading session on Wednesday, reaching a low of $6.72 while ending the day at $7.07. During the trading session, a total of 3.02 million shares were traded which represents a -0.43% decline from the average session volume which is 3.01 million shares. SAND had ended its last session trading at $6.60. SAND 52-week low price stands at $3.32 while its 52-week high price is $7.90.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.03 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The Sandstorm Gold Ltd. generated 6.97 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.03 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 66.67%. Sandstorm Gold Ltd. has the potential to record 0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at B. Riley FBR Inc. published a research note on December 19, 2017 where it informed investors and clients that NovaGold Resources Inc. (AMEX:NG) is now rated as Buy. Their price target on the stock stands at $7. It started the day trading at $12.35 and traded between $11.80 and $12.14 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that NG’s 50-day SMA is 8.89 while its 200-day SMA stands at 7.59. The stock has a high of $12.52 for the year while the low is $3.69. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 03/31/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 12.68 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -32.88%, as 8.51M SAND shares were shorted. At the moment, only 3.55% of NovaGold Resources Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 3.29M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 2.59 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 2.27%. Looking further, the stock has raised 37.02% over the past 90 days while it gained 93.31% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The Fidelity Management & Research Co… bought more NG shares, increasing its portfolio by 0.14% during the last quarter. This move now sees The Fidelity Management & Research Co… purchasing 33,854 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 24,509,033 shares of NG, with a total valuation of $180,876,664.

Similarly, Van Eck Associates Corp. increased its NovaGold Resources Inc. shares by 3.84% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 13,736,125 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 508,253 shares of NovaGold Resources Inc. which are valued at $101,372,603. In the same vein, BlackRock Fund Advisors increased its NovaGold Resources Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 150,052 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 10,087,142 shares and is now valued at $74,443,108. Following these latest developments, around 23.80% of NovaGold Resources Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.