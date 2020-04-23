Analysts Have Mixed Ratings On Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (NYSE:OR), EOG Resources Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

The shares of Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (NYSE:OR) has been pegged with a rating of Outperform by National Bank Financial in its latest research note that was published on January 28, 2020. National Bank Financial wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd, with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Hold rating from TD Securities Markets when it published its report on May 03, 2019.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 3 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 9 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Overweight while its average price target is $16.36. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 93.76% from its 52-Week high price while it is -32.91% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 59.07.

The shares of the company added by 7.52% during the trading session on Wednesday, reaching a low of $8.58 while ending the day at $9.01. During the trading session, a total of 1.04 million shares were traded which represents a 23.13% incline from the average session volume which is 1.35 million shares. OR had ended its last session trading at $8.38. OR 52-week low price stands at $4.65 while its 52-week high price is $13.43.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.05 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd generated 81.56 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.09 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 40.0%. Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd has the potential to record 0.20 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Stifel published a research note on March 31, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that EOG Resources Inc. (NYSE:EOG) is now rated as Buy. Their price target on the stock stands at $73. Piper Sandler also rated EOG as Downgrade on March 25, 2020, with its price target of $39 suggesting that EOG could surge by 25.47% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $40.50/share, analysts expect it to surge by 6.54% to reach $57.90/share. It started the day trading at $43.33 and traded between $41.59 and $43.15 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that EOG’s 50-day SMA is 49.01 while its 200-day SMA stands at 70.35. The stock has a high of $107.89 for the year while the low is $27.00. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 03/31/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 11.4 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 11.53%, as 12.71M OR shares were shorted. At the moment, only 2.19% of EOG Resources Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 9.16, while the P/B ratio is 1.15. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 6.98M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 1.82 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 8.17%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -48.07% over the past 90 days while it lost -36.23% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The Capital Research & Management Co…. bought more EOG shares, increasing its portfolio by 20.70% during the last quarter. This move now sees The Capital Research & Management Co…. purchasing 10,383,669 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 60,548,187 shares of EOG, with a total valuation of $2,174,890,877. The Vanguard Group, Inc. meanwhile bought more EOG shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $1,642,341,316 worth of shares.

Similarly, Capital Research & Management Co…. increased its EOG Resources Inc. shares by 14.38% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 42,968,045 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 5,400,745 shares of EOG Resources Inc. which are valued at $1,543,412,176. In the same vein, SSgA Funds Management, Inc. increased its EOG Resources Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 1,006,145 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 28,201,688 shares and is now valued at $1,013,004,633. Following these latest developments, around 0.30% of EOG Resources Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.