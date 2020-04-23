Analysts Have Mixed Ratings On Navistar International Corporation (NYSE:NAV), Equinox Gold Corp. (AMEX:EQX)

The shares of Navistar International Corporation (NYSE:NAV) has been pegged with a rating of Hold by Loop Capital in its latest research note that was published on March 03, 2020. The Consumer Goods company has also assigned a $37 price target. Loop Capital wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Navistar International Corporation, with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Wells Fargo advised investors in its research note published on February 03, 2020, to Equal Weight the NAV stock while also putting a $37 price target. The stock had earned Neutral rating from Robert W. Baird Markets when it published its report on January 31, 2020. That day the Robert W. Baird set price target on the stock to $35. The stock was given Overweight rating by Wells Fargo in its report released on January 14, 2020, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 30. Raymond James was of a view that NAV is Mkt Perform in its latest report on November 21, 2019. Goldman thinks that NAV is worth Neutral rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on September 06, 2019 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 26.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 12 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 2 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Hold while its average price target is $28.91. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 44.90% from its 52-Week high price while it is -42.76% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 52.69.

The shares of the company added by 8.91% during the trading session on Wednesday, reaching a low of $20.12 while ending the day at $21.75. During the trading session, a total of 975330.0 shares were traded which represents a 19.39% incline from the average session volume which is 1.21 million shares. NAV had ended its last session trading at $19.97. Navistar International Corporation currently has a market cap of $2.26 billion, while its P/E ratio stands at 12.47, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 2.49, with a beta of 2.41. NAV 52-week low price stands at $15.01 while its 52-week high price is $38.00.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded -$0.33 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The Navistar International Corporation generated 1.05 billion in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $1.14 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 421.21%. Navistar International Corporation has the potential to record 1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

It started the day trading at $8.03 and traded between $7.51 and $7.91 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that EQX’s 50-day SMA is 7.58 while its 200-day SMA stands at 6.62. The stock has a high of $10.30 for the year while the low is $3.65. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 03/31/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 1.98 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -48.07%, as 1.03M NAV shares were shorted. At the moment, only 1.11% of Equinox Gold Corp. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 1.34M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 0.77 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 4.35%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -4.58% over the past 90 days while it gained 29.67% over the last six months.

Following these latest developments, around 13.65% of Equinox Gold Corp. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.