Analysts Have Mixed Ratings On BioSig Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:BSGM), SuperCom Ltd. (NASDAQ:SPCB)

The shares of BioSig Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:BSGM) has been pegged with a rating of Buy by ROTH Capital in its latest research note that was published on March 30, 2020. The Healthcare company has also assigned a $9 price target. ROTH Capital wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of BioSig Technologies Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 0 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 2 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Buy while its average price target is $11.00. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 205.08% from its 52-Week high price while it is -27.78% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 71.36.

The shares of the company added by 13.74% during the trading session on Wednesday, reaching a low of $6.20 while ending the day at $7.20. During the trading session, a total of 1.16 million shares were traded which represents a -118.41% decline from the average session volume which is 531840.0 shares. BSGM had ended its last session trading at $6.33. BioSig Technologies Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.00, while its quick ratio hovers at 6.00 BSGM 52-week low price stands at $2.36 while its 52-week high price is $9.97.

The BioSig Technologies Inc. generated 12.11 million in revenue during the last quarter. BioSig Technologies Inc. has the potential to record -1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at H.C. Wainwright published a research note on December 04, 2017 where it informed investors and clients that SuperCom Ltd. (NASDAQ:SPCB) is now rated as Buy. Their price target on the stock stands at $6. It started the day trading at $1.14 and traded between $0.95 and $1.06 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that SPCB’s 50-day SMA is 0.6350 while its 200-day SMA stands at 0.7539. The stock has a high of $1.91 for the year while the low is $0.25. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 03/31/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 54472.59 shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 178.72%, as 151,826 BSGM shares were shorted. At the moment, only 1.30% of SuperCom Ltd. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 2.03M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 0.07 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 21.85%. Looking further, the stock has raised 58.16% over the past 90 days while it gained 63.08% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resou… bought more SPCB shares, increasing its portfolio by 4.85% during the last quarter. This move now sees The Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resou… purchasing 9,000 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 194,670 shares of SPCB, with a total valuation of $179,096.

Similarly, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its SuperCom Ltd. shares by 96.96% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 66,830 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 32,900 shares of SuperCom Ltd. which are valued at $61,484. Following these latest developments, around 16.80% of SuperCom Ltd. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.