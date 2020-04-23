2 Stocks That Are Just Getting Started: Sibanye Stillwater Limited (NYSE:SBSW), Repro Med Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:KRMD)

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 2 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 7 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Buy while its average price target is $11.86. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 121.52% from its 52-Week high price while it is -47.25% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 51.34.

The shares of the company added by 12.90% during the trading session on Wednesday, reaching a low of $6.51 while ending the day at $7.00. During the trading session, a total of 2.98 million shares were traded which represents a 38.39% incline from the average session volume which is 4.84 million shares. SBSW had ended its last session trading at $6.20. Sibanye Stillwater Limited debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.95, while its quick ratio hovers at 0.60 SBSW 52-week low price stands at $3.16 while its 52-week high price is $13.27.

The Sibanye Stillwater Limited generated 401.4 million in revenue during the last quarter. Sibanye Stillwater Limited has the potential to record 2.71 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Even though the stock has been trading at $12.38/share, analysts expect it to down by -6.30% to reach $7.50/share. It started the day trading at $12.84 and traded between $10.50 and $11.60 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that KRMD’s 50-day SMA is 7.98 while its 200-day SMA stands at 5.30. The stock has a high of $12.70 for the year while the low is $1.49. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 03/31/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 405046.54 shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 17.11%, as 474,350 SBSW shares were shorted. At the moment, only 2.24% of Repro Med Systems Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 644.44, while the P/B ratio is 41.43. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 373.37K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 1.27 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 18.85%. Looking further, the stock has raised 83.54% over the past 90 days while it gained 184.31% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The Horton Capital Management LLC bought more KRMD shares, increasing its portfolio by 0.01% during the last quarter. This move now sees The Horton Capital Management LLC purchasing 1,000 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 12,177,013 shares of KRMD, with a total valuation of $91,327,598. First Light Asset Management LLC meanwhile bought more KRMD shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $54,135,105 worth of shares.

Following these latest developments, around 3.90% of Repro Med Systems Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.