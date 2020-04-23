2 Stocks That Are Just Getting Started: Repligen Corporation (NASDAQ:RGEN), China Jo-Jo Drugstores Inc. (NASDAQ:CJJD)

The shares of Repligen Corporation (NASDAQ:RGEN) has been pegged with a rating of Buy by H.C. Wainwright in its latest research note that was published on March 23, 2020. The Healthcare company has also assigned a $100 price target. H.C. Wainwright wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Repligen Corporation, with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Strong Buy rating from First Analysis Sec Markets when it published its report on November 01, 2019. That day the First Analysis Sec set price target on the stock to $110. The stock was given Outperform rating by SVB Leerink in its report released on October 15, 2019, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 100. First Analysis Sec was of a view that RGEN is Outperform in its latest report on August 28, 2019. Stephens thinks that RGEN is worth Overweight rating.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 1 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 9 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Buy while its average price target is $112.44. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 106.29% from its 52-Week high price while it is 2.34% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 67.37.

The shares of the company added by 7.94% during the trading session on Wednesday, reaching a low of $104.70 while ending the day at $112.51. During the trading session, a total of 604232.0 shares were traded which represents a -11.0% decline from the average session volume which is 544360.0 shares. RGEN had ended its last session trading at $104.23. Repligen Corporation currently has a market cap of $5.72 billion, while its P/E ratio stands at 256.29, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 10.88, with a beta of 0.96. Repligen Corporation debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.22, while its quick ratio hovers at 12.10 RGEN 52-week low price stands at $54.54 while its 52-week high price is $109.94.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.20 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The Repligen Corporation generated 537.41 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.26 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -40.0%. Repligen Corporation has the potential to record 1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Even though the stock has been trading at $1.94/share, analysts expect it to surge by 6.70% to reach $7.00/share. It started the day trading at $2.08 and traded between $1.91 and $2.07 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that CJJD’s 50-day SMA is 1.75 while its 200-day SMA stands at 1.46. The stock has a high of $2.23 for the year while the low is $1.01. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 03/31/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 1.0 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 6.65%, as 1.07M RGEN shares were shorted. At the moment, only 4.57% of China Jo-Jo Drugstores Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 55.95, while the P/B ratio is 2.84. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 373.47K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 2.87 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -1.43%. Looking further, the stock has raised 5.61% over the past 90 days while it gained 62.99% over the last six months.

This move now sees The Hillhouse Capital Advisors Ltd. selling 0 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 4,840,000 shares of CJJD, with a total valuation of $8,760,400. Renaissance Technologies LLC meanwhile bought more CJJD shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $1,733,904 worth of shares.

Similarly, Geode Capital Management LLC decreased its China Jo-Jo Drugstores Inc. shares by 0.00% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 105,303 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 0 shares of China Jo-Jo Drugstores Inc. which are valued at $190,598. In the same vein, Citadel Advisors LLC decreased its China Jo-Jo Drugstores Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 10,401 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 54,219 shares and is now valued at $98,136. Following these latest developments, around 28.70% of China Jo-Jo Drugstores Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.