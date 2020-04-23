2 Stocks That Are Just Getting Started: OraSure Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:OSUR), Ocugen Inc. (NASDAQ:OCGN)

The shares of OraSure Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:OSUR) has been pegged with a rating of Equal-Weight by Stephens in its latest research note that was published on April 21, 2020. The Healthcare company has also assigned a $14 price target. Stephens wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of OraSure Technologies Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Equal-Weight rating from Stephens Markets when it published its report on July 16, 2018. Raymond James was of a view that OSUR is Outperform in its latest report on February 09, 2017. Raymond James thinks that OSUR is worth Mkt Perform rating.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 3 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 0 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Hold while its average price target is $10.25. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 181.26% from its 52-Week high price while it is 1.45% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 80.55.

The shares of the company added by 9.45% during the trading session on Wednesday, reaching a low of $13.61 while ending the day at $14.71. During the trading session, a total of 1.63 million shares were traded which represents a -80.62% decline from the average session volume which is 900270.0 shares. OSUR had ended its last session trading at $13.44. OraSure Technologies Inc. currently has a market cap of $908.08 million, while its P/E ratio stands at 54.89, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 2.74, with a beta of 0.08. OraSure Technologies Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.01, while its quick ratio hovers at 6.20 OSUR 52-week low price stands at $5.23 while its 52-week high price is $14.50.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.06 earnings per share which is below the predicted by most analysts. The OraSure Technologies Inc. generated 75.72 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.05 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 183.33%. OraSure Technologies Inc. has the potential to record -0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Even though the stock has been trading at $0.40/share, analysts expect it to down by -13.92% to reach $1.63/share. It started the day trading at $0.447 and traded between $0.32 and $0.34 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that OCGN’s 50-day SMA is 0.3918 while its 200-day SMA stands at 4.1697. The stock has a high of $21.60 for the year while the low is $0.23. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 03/31/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 676641.32 shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -10.56%, as 605,188 OSUR shares were shorted. At the moment, only 1.30% of Ocugen Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 2.49M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 0.24 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -19.05%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -51.91% over the past 90 days while it lost -83.08% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The BlackRock Fund Advisors bought more OCGN shares, increasing its portfolio by 566,553.51% during the last quarter. This move now sees The BlackRock Fund Advisors purchasing 645,871 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 645,985 shares of OCGN, with a total valuation of $181,522. Virtu Financial BD LLC meanwhile bought more OCGN shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $126,172 worth of shares.

Similarly, The Vanguard Group, Inc. increased its Ocugen Inc. shares by 873.13% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 162,104 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 145,446 shares of Ocugen Inc. which are valued at $45,551. In the same vein, Two Sigma Investments LP increased its Ocugen Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 98,400 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 98,400 shares and is now valued at $27,650. Following these latest developments, around 2.40% of Ocugen Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.