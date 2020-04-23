2 Stocks That Are Just Getting Started: Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. (AMEX:NAK), Capricor Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CAPR)

The shares of Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. (AMEX:NAK) has been pegged with a rating of Buy by H.C. Wainwright in its latest research note that was published on October 19, 2017. The Basic Materials company has also assigned a $2.50 price target. H.C. Wainwright wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Gabelli & Co advised investors in its research note published on December 21, 2016, to Buy the NAK stock while also putting a $3 price target. The stock had earned Sell rating from Canaccord Adams Markets when it published its report on April 07, 2009. BMO Capital Markets was of a view that NAK is Outperform in its latest report on January 30, 2008.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 1 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 3 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Overweight while its average price target is $1.14. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 66.60% from its 52-Week high price while it is -38.62% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 63.13.

The shares of the company added by 8.65% during the trading session on Wednesday, reaching a low of $0.55 while ending the day at $0.58. During the trading session, a total of 3.66 million shares were traded which represents a -28.8% decline from the average session volume which is 2.84 million shares. NAK had ended its last session trading at $0.54. Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.02, while its quick ratio hovers at 1.00 NAK 52-week low price stands at $0.35 while its 52-week high price is $0.95.

The Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. generated 10.58 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded -$0.04 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -33.33%. Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. has the potential to record -0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Maxim Group published a research note on December 26, 2018 where it informed investors and clients that Capricor Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CAPR) is now rated as Hold. H.C. Wainwright also rated CAPR as Reiterated on January 26, 2018, with its price target of $8.60 suggesting that CAPR could surge by 71.69% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $1.72/share, analysts expect it to surge by 6.98% to reach $6.50/share. It started the day trading at $1.85 and traded between $1.7101 and $1.84 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that CAPR’s 50-day SMA is 1.3127 while its 200-day SMA stands at 2.2185. The stock has a high of $8.85 for the year while the low is $0.88. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 03/31/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 26023.96 shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 161.29%, as 67,998 NAK shares were shorted. At the moment, only 0.88% of Capricor Therapeutics Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 1.13M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 0.06 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 22.67%. Looking further, the stock has raised 2.22% over the past 90 days while it lost -29.50% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The Renaissance Technologies LLC bought more CAPR shares, increasing its portfolio by 106.81% during the last quarter. This move now sees The Renaissance Technologies LLC purchasing 43,272 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 83,785 shares of CAPR, with a total valuation of $100,542. Two Sigma Investments LP meanwhile bought more CAPR shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $48,816 worth of shares.

Similarly, The Vanguard Group, Inc. decreased its Capricor Therapeutics Inc. shares by 0.00% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 29,419 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 0 shares of Capricor Therapeutics Inc. which are valued at $35,303. Following these latest developments, around 0.90% of Capricor Therapeutics Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.