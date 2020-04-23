2 Stocks That Are Just Getting Started: Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI), World Fuel Services Corporation (NYSE:INT)

The shares of Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI) has been pegged with a rating of Buy by BofA/Merrill in its latest research note that was published on April 21, 2020. BofA/Merrill wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Gold Fields Limited, with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Neutral rating from JP Morgan Markets when it published its report on February 21, 2019. HSBC Securities was of a view that GFI is Buy in its latest report on August 17, 2018. BofA/Merrill thinks that GFI is worth Buy rating.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 4 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 5 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Overweight while its average price target is $8.36. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 103.92% from its 52-Week high price while it is -7.85% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 60.68.

The shares of the company added by 11.31% during the trading session on Wednesday, reaching a low of $6.84 while ending the day at $7.28. During the trading session, a total of 14.0 million shares were traded which represents a -52.87% decline from the average session volume which is 9.16 million shares. GFI had ended its last session trading at $6.54. GFI 52-week low price stands at $3.57 while its 52-week high price is $7.90.

The Gold Fields Limited generated 515.0 million in revenue during the last quarter. Gold Fields Limited has the potential to record 0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Seaport Global Securities published a research note on March 07, 2019 where it informed investors and clients that World Fuel Services Corporation (NYSE:INT) is now rated as Buy. Their price target on the stock stands at $40. Even though the stock has been trading at $22.63/share, analysts expect it to down by -7.16% to reach $35.50/share. It started the day trading at $23.54 and traded between $20.83 and $21.01 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that INT’s 50-day SMA is 27.37 while its 200-day SMA stands at 37.02. The stock has a high of $44.37 for the year while the low is $20.49. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 03/31/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 1.69 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 12.25%, as 1.90M GFI shares were shorted. At the moment, only 2.99% of World Fuel Services Corporation shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 7.80, while the P/B ratio is 0.72. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 663.13K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 2.86 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -11.80%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -48.61% over the past 90 days while it lost -48.07% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The BlackRock Fund Advisors bought more INT shares, increasing its portfolio by 0.56% during the last quarter. This move now sees The BlackRock Fund Advisors purchasing 39,805 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 7,100,333 shares of INT, with a total valuation of $178,786,385. The Vanguard Group, Inc. meanwhile bought more INT shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $150,015,792 worth of shares.

Similarly, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP decreased its World Fuel Services Corporation shares by 3.34% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 5,367,158 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -185,741 shares of World Fuel Services Corporation which are valued at $135,145,038. In the same vein, Boston Partners Global Investors,… decreased its World Fuel Services Corporation shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 641,687 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 3,113,884 shares and is now valued at $78,407,599. Following these latest developments, around 2.20% of World Fuel Services Corporation stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.