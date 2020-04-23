2 Stocks That Are Just Getting Started: Energy Fuels Inc. (AMEX:UUUU), Western Asset Mortgage Capital Corporation (NYSE:WMC)

The shares of Energy Fuels Inc. (AMEX:UUUU) has been pegged with a rating of Market Perform by Noble Capital Markets in its latest research note that was published on May 13, 2019. Noble Capital Markets wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Energy Fuels Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Rodman & Renshaw advised investors in its research note published on September 22, 2016, to Buy the UUUU stock while also putting a $5 price target. The stock had earned Buy rating from ROTH Capital Markets when it published its report on October 01, 2015. That day the ROTH Capital set price target on the stock to $6.25.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 1 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 2 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Overweight while its average price target is $2.96. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 143.59% from its 52-Week high price while it is -42.77% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 72.46.

The shares of the company added by 21.79% during the trading session on Wednesday, reaching a low of $1.57 while ending the day at $1.90. During the trading session, a total of 3.99 million shares were traded which represents a -166.19% decline from the average session volume which is 1.5 million shares. UUUU had ended its last session trading at $1.56. UUUU 52-week low price stands at $0.78 while its 52-week high price is $3.32.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded -$0.10 earnings per share which is below the predicted by most analysts. The Energy Fuels Inc. generated 12.81 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded -$0.07 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -30.0%. Energy Fuels Inc. has the potential to record -0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at BofA/Merrill published a research note on March 30, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Western Asset Mortgage Capital Corporation (NYSE:WMC) is now rated as Neutral. Keefe Bruyette also rated WMC as Initiated on March 18, 2019, with its price target of $10.50 suggesting that WMC could surge by 24.0% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $2.79/share, analysts expect it to down by -4.66% to reach $3.50/share. It started the day trading at $2.87 and traded between $2.565 and $2.66 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that WMC’s 50-day SMA is 6.32 while its 200-day SMA stands at 9.16. The stock has a high of $11.33 for the year while the low is $1.37. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 03/31/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 2.17 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 77.52%, as 3.86M UUUU shares were shorted. At the moment, only 7.25% of Western Asset Mortgage Capital Corporation shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 1.94, while the P/B ratio is 0.25. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 1.58M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 2.43 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -5.34%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -74.95% over the past 90 days while it lost -73.27% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The BlackRock Fund Advisors bought more WMC shares, increasing its portfolio by 1.31% during the last quarter. This move now sees The BlackRock Fund Advisors purchasing 63,578 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 4,921,073 shares of WMC, with a total valuation of $11,269,257. Renaissance Technologies LLC meanwhile sold more WMC shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $6,973,384 worth of shares.

Similarly, The Vanguard Group, Inc. increased its Western Asset Mortgage Capital Corporation shares by 2.64% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 2,593,529 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 66,734 shares of Western Asset Mortgage Capital Corporation which are valued at $5,939,181. In the same vein, UBS Securities LLC increased its Western Asset Mortgage Capital Corporation shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 63,310 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 1,488,034 shares and is now valued at $3,407,598. Following these latest developments, around 0.30% of Western Asset Mortgage Capital Corporation stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.