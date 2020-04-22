Two Stocks To Tuck Away: Southwestern Energy Company (NYSE:SWN), Archrock Inc. (NYSE:AROC)

The shares of Southwestern Energy Company (NYSE:SWN) has been pegged with a rating of Hold by SunTrust in its latest research note that was published on December 18, 2019. The Basic Materials company has also assigned a $2 price target. SunTrust wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Southwestern Energy Company, with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Equal Weight rating from CapitalOne Markets when it published its report on October 11, 2019. UBS was of a view that SWN is Neutral in its latest report on August 14, 2019. BofA/Merrill thinks that SWN is worth Underperform rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on August 07, 2019 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 2.50.

The price of the stock the last time has raised by 196.23% from its 52-Week high price while it is -29.04% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 76.86.

The shares of the company added by 6.80% during the trading session on Tuesday, reaching a low of $2.89 while ending the day at $3.14. During the trading session, a total of 29.69 million shares were traded which represents a -5.44% decline from the average session volume which is 28.16 million shares. SWN had ended its last session trading at $2.94. Southwestern Energy Company debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.00, while its quick ratio hovers at 0.80 SWN 52-week low price stands at $1.06 while its 52-week high price is $4.43.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.18 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The Southwestern Energy Company generated 5.0 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.08 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -50.0%. Southwestern Energy Company has the potential to record 0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at B. Riley FBR Inc. published a research note on May 22, 2018 where it informed investors and clients that Archrock Inc. (NYSE:AROC) is now rated as Buy. Their price target on the stock stands at $15. B. Riley FBR Inc. also rated AROC as Upgrade on May 09, 2018, with its price target of $14 suggesting that AROC could surge by 56.98% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $4.06/share, analysts expect it to down by -5.91% to reach $8.88/share. It started the day trading at $4.07 and traded between $3.77 and $3.82 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that AROC’s 50-day SMA is 5.22 while its 200-day SMA stands at 8.47. The stock has a high of $11.43 for the year while the low is $2.09. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 03/31/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 2.62 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 11.32%, as 2.92M SWN shares were shorted. At the moment, only 2.28% of Archrock Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 5.60, while the P/B ratio is 0.53. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 1.29M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 2.26 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -6.37%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -59.23% over the past 90 days while it lost -60.54% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The BlackRock Fund Advisors bought more AROC shares, increasing its portfolio by 5.21% during the last quarter. This move now sees The BlackRock Fund Advisors purchasing 959,103 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 19,382,183 shares of AROC, with a total valuation of $72,877,008. The Vanguard Group, Inc. meanwhile sold more AROC shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $60,878,498 worth of shares.

Similarly, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its Archrock Inc. shares by 2.21% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 9,579,129 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 206,982 shares of Archrock Inc. which are valued at $36,017,525. In the same vein, Harvest Fund Advisors LLC increased its Archrock Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 2,571,478 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 7,256,860 shares and is now valued at $27,285,794. Following these latest developments, around 2.00% of Archrock Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.