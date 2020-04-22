Two Stocks To Tuck Away: Capstead Mortgage Corporation (NYSE:CMO), Inseego Corp. (NASDAQ:INSG)

The shares of Capstead Mortgage Corporation (NYSE:CMO) has been pegged with a rating of Mkt Outperform by JMP Securities in its latest research note that was published on March 30, 2020. The Financial company has also assigned a $6 price target. JMP Securities wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Capstead Mortgage Corporation, with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Mkt Perform rating from Keefe Bruyette Markets when it published its report on February 25, 2019. That day the Keefe Bruyette set price target on the stock to $8.50. JMP Securities was of a view that CMO is Mkt Underperform in its latest report on July 31, 2018. Keefe Bruyette thinks that CMO is worth Mkt Perform rating.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 2 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 1 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Overweight while its average price target is $6.75. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 142.64% from its 52-Week high price while it is -48.32% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 49.45.

The shares of the company added by 5.29% during the trading session on Tuesday, reaching a low of $4.37 while ending the day at $4.78. During the trading session, a total of 1.29 million shares were traded which represents a 1.04% incline from the average session volume which is 1.3 million shares. CMO had ended its last session trading at $4.54. CMO 52-week low price stands at $1.97 while its 52-week high price is $9.25.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.15 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.11 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 20.0%. Capstead Mortgage Corporation has the potential to record 0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at National Securities published a research note on March 12, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Inseego Corp. (NASDAQ:INSG) is now rated as Buy. Cowen also rated INSG as Initiated on May 24, 2019, with its price target of $8 suggesting that INSG could down by -6.0% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $12.06/share, analysts expect it to down by -6.22% to reach $10.67/share. It started the day trading at $12.24 and traded between $10.95 and $11.31 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that INSG’s 50-day SMA is 7.50 while its 200-day SMA stands at 6.15. The stock has a high of $13.34 for the year while the low is $3.61. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 03/31/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 14.95 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 0.94%, as 15.09M CMO shares were shorted. At the moment, only 16.26% of Inseego Corp. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 3.62M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 4.17 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -0.48%. Looking further, the stock has raised 17.76% over the past 90 days while it gained 117.40% over the last six months.

This move now sees The Tavistock Life Sciences Co. (Inve… selling 0 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 21,965,504 shares of INSG, with a total valuation of $136,845,090.

Similarly, BlackRock Fund Advisors increased its Inseego Corp. shares by 11.58% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 3,085,422 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 320,307 shares of Inseego Corp. which are valued at $19,222,179. In the same vein, The Vanguard Group, Inc. increased its Inseego Corp. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 83,066 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 2,298,520 shares and is now valued at $14,319,780. Following these latest developments, around 0.20% of Inseego Corp. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.