Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc. (NYSE:SHO): The Most Important Numbers You Should Know

Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc. (NYSE:SHO) Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 40.00, with weekly volatility at 5.64% and ATR at 0.84. The SHO stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $5.75 and a $14.74 high. Intraday shares traded counted 2.03 million, which was 51.4% higher than its 30-day average trading volume of 4.18M. Its shares traded higher over the last trading session, gaining 0.19% on 04/21/20. The shares fell to a low of $7.90 before closing at $8.01. SHO’s previous close was $7.99 while the outstanding shares total 227.93M. The firm has a beta of 1.17, a 12-month trailing P/E ratio of 14.77, and a growth ratio of 0.74.

Investors have identified the REIT – Hotel/Motel company Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc. as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $1.82 billion, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc. (SHO) Fundamentals that are to be considered.

When analyzing a stock, the first fundamental thing to take into account is the balance sheet. How healthy the balance sheet of a company is will determine if the company will be able to carry out all its financial and non-financial obligations and also keep the faith of its investors. In terms of their assets, the company currently has 913732000 million total, with 325552000 million as their total liabilities.

SHO were able to record 194.26 million as free cash flow during the third quarter of the year, this saw their quarterly net cash flow reduce by 2.6 million. In cash movements, the company had a total of 290.92 million as operating cash flow.

Potential earnings growth for Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc. (SHO)

In order to determine the future investment potential for this stock, we will have to analyze key trends that affect it. During the third quarter of the year, Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc. recorded a total of 272.95 million in revenue. This figure implies that they witnessed a quarterly year/year change in their earnings with -2.89% coming in sequential stages and their sales for the third quarter reducing by -3.18%.

What matters though is how it ends. When the core data for the company is broken down, then the stock sounds interesting. The company spent 96.57 million trying to sell their products during the last quarter, with the result yielding a gross income of 176.38 million. This allows shareholders to hold on to 227.93M with the revenue now reading 0.18 cents per share. This is a figure that is close to analyst’s prediction for their fourth quarter (0.24 cents a share).

Having a look at the company’s valuation, the company is expected to record 1.12 total earnings per share during the next fiscal year. It is very important though to remember that the importance of trend far outweighs that of outlook. This analysis has been great and getting further updates on SHO sounds very interesting.

Is the stock of SHO attractive?

In related news, Director, McCabe Murray J. bought 17,942 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that recorded on Mar 31. The purchase was performed at an average price of 8.36, for a total value of 150,004. As the purchase deal closes, the President & CEO, Arabia John V now bought 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 434,595. Also, Director, PASQUALE DOUGLAS M bought 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a deal that was recorded on Mar 18. The shares were cost at an average price of 6.72 per share, with a total market value of 83,980. Following this completion of disposal, the Director, PASQUALE DOUGLAS M now holds 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 39,173. In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 1.10%.

3 out of 13 analysts covering the stock have rated it a Buy, while 7 have maintained a Hold recommendation on Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc.. 3 analysts has assigned a Sell rating on the SHO stock. The 12-month mean consensus price target for the company’s shares has been set at $10.58.