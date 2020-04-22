SAExploration Holdings Inc. (SAEX) Loss -62.52% YTD: Chances Are, Buyers Will Win the Tug-of-War

SAExploration Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SAEX) shares fell to a low of $1.03 before closing at $2.47. Intraday shares traded counted 20.11 million, which was -8851.47% lower than its 30-day average trading volume of 224.65K. SAEX’s previous close was $1.14 while the outstanding shares total 4.48M. The firm has a beta of 3.27. The stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 72.66, with weekly volatility at 10.03% and ATR at 0.19. The SAEX stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $0.95 and a $4.47 high. The stock traded higher over the last trading session, gaining 116.76% on 04/21/20.

Investors have identified the Oil & Gas Equipment & Services company SAExploration Holdings Inc. as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $5.10 million, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

SAExploration Holdings Inc. (SAEX) Fundamentals that are to be considered.

When analyzing a stock, the first fundamental thing to take into account is the balance sheet. How healthy the balance sheet of a company is will determine if the company will be able to carry out all its financial and non-financial obligations and also keep the faith of its investors. For SAEX, the company has in raw cash 5.51 million on their books with 114.98 million currently as liabilities. How the trend is over time is what investors should be concerned about. The company has a healthy balance sheet as their debt profile has been on an incline. In terms of their assets, the company currently has 77387000 million total, with 166603000 million as their total liabilities.

SAEX were able to record -18.71 million as free cash flow during the third quarter of the year, this saw their quarterly net cash flow reduce by -2.33 million. In cash movements, the company had a total of -14.88 million as operating cash flow.

Potential earnings growth for SAExploration Holdings Inc. (SAEX)

In order to determine the future investment potential for this stock, we will have to analyze key trends that affect it. During the third quarter of the year, SAExploration Holdings Inc. recorded a total of 49.37 million in revenue. This figure implies that they witnessed a quarterly year/year change in their earnings with 39.92% coming in sequential stages and their sales for the third quarter increasing by 52.86%.

What matters though is how it ends. When the core data for the company is broken down, then the stock sounds interesting. The company spent 39.15 million trying to sell their products during the last quarter, with the result yielding a gross income of 10.22 million. This allows shareholders to hold on to 4.48M with the revenue now reading -1.02 cents per share. This is a figure that is close to analyst’s prediction for their fourth quarter.

Having a look at the company’s valuation, the company is expected to record -59.46 total earnings per share during the next fiscal year. It is very important though to remember that the importance of trend far outweighs that of outlook. This analysis has been great and getting further updates on SAEX sounds very interesting.

Is the stock of SAEX attractive?

In related news, Chief Operating Officer, Beatty Brian A sold 44,311 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that recorded on Jun 13. The sale was performed at an average price of 3.05, for a total value of 135,016. In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 12.85%.

1 out of 1 analysts covering the stock have rated it a Buy, while 0 have maintained a Hold recommendation on SAExploration Holdings Inc.. 0 analysts has assigned a Sell rating on the SAEX stock. The 12-month mean consensus price target for the company’s shares has been set at $580.50.