Risks You Need To Know Before Getting in GNC Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNC)

GNC Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNC) previous close was $0.40 while the outstanding shares total 89.76M. The firm has a beta of 1.97. GNC’s shares traded higher over the last trading session, gaining 1.92% on 04/21/20. The shares fell to a low of $0.38 before closing at $0.41. Intraday shares traded counted 1.29 million, which was 37.76% higher than its 30-day average trading volume of 2.08M. The stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 26.62, with weekly volatility at 11.88% and ATR at 0.09. The GNC stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $0.38 and a $3.42 high.

Investors have identified the Drug Stores company GNC Holdings Inc. as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $35.93 million, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

GNC Holdings Inc. (GNC) Fundamentals that are to be considered.

When analyzing a stock, the first fundamental thing to take into account is the balance sheet. How healthy the balance sheet of a company is will determine if the company will be able to carry out all its financial and non-financial obligations and also keep the faith of its investors. For GNC, the company has in raw cash 117.05 million on their books with 292.57 million currently as liabilities. How the trend is over time is what investors should be concerned about. The company has a healthy balance sheet as their debt profile has been on an incline. In terms of their assets, the company currently has 639761000 million total, with 560825000 million as their total liabilities.

GNC were able to record 81.37 million as free cash flow during the third quarter of the year, this saw their quarterly net cash flow reduce by 49.82 million. In cash movements, the company had a total of 96.52 million as operating cash flow.

Potential earnings growth for GNC Holdings Inc. (GNC)

In order to determine the future investment potential for this stock, we will have to analyze key trends that affect it. During the third quarter of the year, GNC Holdings Inc. recorded a total of 470.35 million in revenue. This figure implies that they witnessed a quarterly year/year change in their earnings with -16.48% coming in sequential stages and their sales for the third quarter reducing by -6.11%.

What matters though is how it ends. When the core data for the company is broken down, then the stock sounds interesting. The company spent 315.43 million trying to sell their products during the last quarter, with the result yielding a gross income of 154.92 million. This allows shareholders to hold on to 89.76M with the revenue now reading -0.45 cents per share. This is a figure that is close to analyst’s prediction for their fourth quarter (-0.52 cents a share).

Having a look at the company’s valuation, the company is expected to record 0.25 total earnings per share during the next fiscal year. It is very important though to remember that the importance of trend far outweighs that of outlook. This analysis has been great and getting further updates on GNC sounds very interesting.

Is the stock of GNC attractive?

In related news, Chief Human Resources Officer, Piano Steven bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that recorded on May 30. The purchase was performed at an average price of 1.49, for a total value of 7,450. As the purchase deal closes, the Chief Human Resources Officer, Piano Steven now bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 9,400. Also, SVP Finance, CAO, Lawrence Cameron William bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a deal that was recorded on May 13. The shares were cost at an average price of 1.86 per share, with a total market value of 9,300. In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 3.60%.