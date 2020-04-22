Ride Out The Next Market Storm With ONEOK Inc. (NYSE:OKE), Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI)

The shares of ONEOK Inc. (NYSE:OKE) has been pegged with a rating of Neutral by Goldman in its latest research note that was published on April 21, 2020. The Utilities company has also assigned a $36 price target. Goldman wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of ONEOK Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Jefferies advised investors in its research note published on April 14, 2020, to Buy the OKE stock while also putting a $32 price target. The stock had earned Outperform rating from Credit Suisse Markets when it published its report on March 12, 2020. That day the Credit Suisse set price target on the stock to $50. Robert W. Baird was of a view that OKE is Outperform in its latest report on March 02, 2020. Stifel thinks that OKE is worth Buy rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on February 26, 2020 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 81.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 1 have recommended investors to sell it, 8 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 14 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Overweight while its average price target is $40.59. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 121.46% from its 52-Week high price while it is -65.69% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 41.07.

The shares of the company dipped by -4.54% during the trading session on Tuesday, reaching a low of $25.56 while ending the day at $26.93. During the trading session, a total of 8.53 million shares were traded which represents a -34.58% decline from the average session volume which is 6.34 million shares. OKE had ended its last session trading at $28.21. ONEOK Inc. currently has a market cap of $11.5 billion, while its P/E ratio stands at 8.76, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 2.53, with a beta of 2.01. ONEOK Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 2.05, while its quick ratio hovers at 0.50 OKE 52-week low price stands at $12.16 while its 52-week high price is $78.48.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.77 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The ONEOK Inc. generated 20.96 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.74 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -5.19%. ONEOK Inc. has the potential to record 3.43 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at B. Riley FBR published a research note on March 18, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI) is now rated as Neutral. Their price target on the stock stands at $22. JP Morgan also rated SBGI as Resumed on December 13, 2019, with its price target of $37 suggesting that SBGI could surge by 52.87% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $15.19/share, analysts expect it to down by -6.91% to reach $30.00/share. It started the day trading at $15.08 and traded between $13.98 and $14.14 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that SBGI’s 50-day SMA is 19.86 while its 200-day SMA stands at 35.37. The stock has a high of $66.57 for the year while the low is $10.57. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 03/31/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 7.98 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 24.12%, as 9.90M OKE shares were shorted. At the moment, only 15.57% of Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 28.17, while the P/B ratio is 0.87. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 2.41M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 4.11 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -13.36%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -56.72% over the past 90 days while it lost -66.42% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The Fidelity Management & Research Co… bought more SBGI shares, increasing its portfolio by 14.80% during the last quarter. This move now sees The Fidelity Management & Research Co… purchasing 1,149,787 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 8,920,537 shares of SBGI, with a total valuation of $143,442,235. The Vanguard Group, Inc. meanwhile sold more SBGI shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $106,724,745 worth of shares.

Similarly, BlackRock Fund Advisors increased its Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc. shares by 6.59% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 3,091,567 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 191,111 shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc. which are valued at $49,712,397. In the same vein, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 1,130,628 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 2,966,199 shares and is now valued at $47,696,480. Following these latest developments, around 1.60% of Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.