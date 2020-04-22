Ride Out The Next Market Storm With Novus Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:NVUS), Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP)

The shares of Novus Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:NVUS) has been pegged with a rating of Buy by Ascendiant Capital Markets in its latest research note that was published on February 13, 2018. The Healthcare company has also assigned a $7 price target. Ascendiant Capital Markets wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Novus Therapeutics Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 0 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 3 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Buy while its average price target is $2.58. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 131.96% from its 52-Week high price while it is -85.92% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 75.74.

The shares of the company added by 26.64% during the trading session on Tuesday, reaching a low of $0.42 while ending the day at $0.58. During the trading session, a total of 1.13 million shares were traded which represents a -360.63% decline from the average session volume which is 245660.0 shares. NVUS had ended its last session trading at $0.46. Novus Therapeutics Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.00, while its quick ratio hovers at 7.50 NVUS 52-week low price stands at $0.25 while its 52-week high price is $4.12.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded -$0.18 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The Novus Therapeutics Inc. generated 8.79 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded -$0.22 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -188.89%. Novus Therapeutics Inc. has the potential to record -0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Morgan Stanley published a research note on April 14, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP) is now rated as Overweight. Their price target on the stock stands at $182. Piper Sandler also rated COUP as Downgrade on March 31, 2020, with its price target of $130 suggesting that COUP could down by -9.01% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $166.52/share, analysts expect it to down by -5.45% to reach $144.43/share. It started the day trading at $166.60 and traded between $150.885 and $157.45 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that COUP’s 50-day SMA is 146.74 while its 200-day SMA stands at 145.47. The stock has a high of $178.00 for the year while the low is $89.23. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 03/31/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 8.92 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -1.11%, as 8.82M NVUS shares were shorted. At the moment, only 13.64% of Coupa Software Incorporated shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 1.79M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 4.94 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 0.29%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -7.15% over the past 90 days while it gained 23.11% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The Morgan Stanley Investment Managem… bought more COUP shares, increasing its portfolio by 45.68% during the last quarter. This move now sees The Morgan Stanley Investment Managem… purchasing 2,218,876 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 7,076,087 shares of COUP, with a total valuation of $988,741,637. The Vanguard Group, Inc. meanwhile bought more COUP shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $791,501,703 worth of shares.

Similarly, Jennison Associates LLC increased its Coupa Software Incorporated shares by 1,373.35% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 4,716,221 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 4,396,119 shares of Coupa Software Incorporated which are valued at $658,997,560. In the same vein, T. Rowe Price Associates, Inc. (I… increased its Coupa Software Incorporated shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 290,075 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 4,054,582 shares and is now valued at $566,546,743. Following these latest developments, around 0.40% of Coupa Software Incorporated stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.