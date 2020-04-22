Rare Value And Growth Stock Opportunity: Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD), Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR)

The shares of Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD) has been pegged with a rating of Buy by Goldman in its latest research note that was published on January 16, 2020. Goldman wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Vodafone Group Plc, with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Outperform rating from Exane BNP Paribas Markets when it published its report on September 11, 2019. HSBC Securities was of a view that VOD is Buy in its latest report on May 24, 2019. Macquarie thinks that VOD is worth Outperform rating.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 1 have recommended investors to sell it, 1 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 15 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Buy while its average price target is $22.07. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 13.96% from its 52-Week high price while it is -39.87% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 37.76.

The shares of the company dipped by -4.53% during the trading session on Tuesday, reaching a low of $13.00 while ending the day at $13.06. During the trading session, a total of 3.48 million shares were traded which represents a 19.92% incline from the average session volume which is 4.34 million shares. VOD had ended its last session trading at $13.68. VOD 52-week low price stands at $11.46 while its 52-week high price is $21.72.

The Vodafone Group Plc generated 6.52 billion in revenue during the last quarter. Vodafone Group Plc has the potential to record 0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Oppenheimer published a research note on March 27, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR) is now rated as Outperform. Their price target on the stock stands at $38. Morgan Stanley also rated PNR as Upgrade on March 23, 2020, with its price target of $32 suggesting that PNR could surge by 19.73% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $31.36/share, analysts expect it to down by -6.73% to reach $36.44/share. It started the day trading at $30.5273 and traded between $29.14 and $29.25 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that PNR’s 50-day SMA is 34.89 while its 200-day SMA stands at 39.26. The stock has a high of $47.43 for the year while the low is $22.01. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 03/31/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 3.14 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -4.20%, as 3.01M VOD shares were shorted. At the moment, only 1.80% of Pentair plc shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 13.76, while the P/B ratio is 2.52. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 1.48M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 2.03 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -9.19%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -37.39% over the past 90 days while it lost -24.12% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The The Vanguard Group, Inc. sold more PNR shares, decreasing its portfolio by -2.00% during the last quarter. This move now sees The The Vanguard Group, Inc. selling -379,589 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 18,612,254 shares of PNR, with a total valuation of $553,900,679. Parnassus Investments meanwhile bought more PNR shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $349,202,292 worth of shares.

Similarly, SSgA Funds Management, Inc. decreased its Pentair plc shares by 0.03% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 10,973,922 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -3,135 shares of Pentair plc which are valued at $326,583,919. In the same vein, BlackRock Fund Advisors decreased its Pentair plc shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 93,339 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 8,618,995 shares and is now valued at $256,501,291. Following these latest developments, around 0.20% of Pentair plc stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.