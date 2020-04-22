Rare Value And Growth Stock Opportunity: NMI Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH), Slack Technologies Inc. (NYSE:WORK)

The shares of NMI Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH) has been pegged with a rating of Positive by Susquehanna in its latest research note that was published on February 26, 2020. Susquehanna wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of NMI Holdings Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Neutral rating from Susquehanna Markets when it published its report on February 12, 2020. That day the Susquehanna set price target on the stock to $36. The stock was given Neutral rating by JP Morgan in its report released on February 12, 2020, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 36.50. Compass Point was of a view that NMIH is Neutral in its latest report on February 12, 2020. B. Riley FBR thinks that NMIH is worth Buy rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on October 15, 2019 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 34.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 2 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 10 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Buy while its average price target is $24.95. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 26.18% from its 52-Week high price while it is -71.58% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 34.12.

The shares of the company dipped by -5.04% during the trading session on Tuesday, reaching a low of $9.83 while ending the day at $10.17. During the trading session, a total of 1.16 million shares were traded which represents a -2.52% decline from the average session volume which is 1.13 million shares. NMIH had ended its last session trading at $10.71. NMI Holdings Inc. currently has a market cap of $732.95 million, while its P/E ratio stands at 4.13, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 0.52, with a beta of 1.87. NMIH 52-week low price stands at $8.06 while its 52-week high price is $35.79.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.75 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.71 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 25.33%. NMI Holdings Inc. has the potential to record 2.71 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald published a research note on April 14, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Slack Technologies Inc. (NYSE:WORK) is now rated as Overweight. Their price target on the stock stands at $30. Monness Crespi & Hardt also rated WORK as Reiterated on March 13, 2020, with its price target of $31 suggesting that WORK could down by -0.99% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $29.25/share, analysts expect it to down by -9.54% to reach $26.20/share. It started the day trading at $30.10 and traded between $25.93 and $26.46 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that WORK’s 50-day SMA is 25.59 while its 200-day SMA stands at 25.39. The stock has a high of $42.00 for the year while the low is $15.10. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 03/31/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 33.92 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -52.03%, as 16.27M NMIH shares were shorted. At the moment, only 4.54% of Slack Technologies Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 15.29M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 1.06 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 4.50%. Looking further, the stock has raised 18.60% over the past 90 days while it gained 21.32% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The T. Rowe Price Associates, Inc. (I… bought more WORK shares, increasing its portfolio by 28.99% during the last quarter. This move now sees The T. Rowe Price Associates, Inc. (I… purchasing 9,627,907 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 42,843,172 shares of WORK, with a total valuation of $1,149,910,736. Morgan Stanley Investment Managem… meanwhile bought more WORK shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $935,492,069 worth of shares.

Similarly, Wellington Management Co. LLP increased its Slack Technologies Inc. shares by 17.05% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 31,509,215 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 4,590,573 shares of Slack Technologies Inc. which are valued at $845,707,331. In the same vein, The Vanguard Group, Inc. increased its Slack Technologies Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 5,757,664 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 17,324,667 shares and is now valued at $464,994,062. Following these latest developments, around 0.40% of Slack Technologies Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.